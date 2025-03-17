In these health-conscious times, many of us aim to start our mornings on a wholesome note. And what better way to do that than by drinking a glass of fresh green juice? Packed with vitamins and minerals, it feels like the most perfect way to detox and nourish our bodies. Whether it's spinach, kale, or any other leafy greens, juicing has become a popular wellness trend. But do you think all leafy greens equally benefit you when juiced? While they might seem like a powerhouse of nutrients, some greens can do more harm than good when consumed in liquid form. Why and how? Let's find out what the experts have to weigh in on the matter.





Also Read: How To Wash Your Greens: 5 Expert Tips To Clean Your Leafy Vegetables

Why You Should Avoid Juicing Your Leafy Greens

While it is a common practice to juice your favourite leafy greens like spinach and kale, you should avoid doing it for the sake of your health.

Why?

Because of the presence of oxalates. As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, the presence of oxalates in your leafy greens binds with the calcium in your body and causes kidney stones. This can do more harm to your body instead of detoxifying and nourishing.

Should You Skip All Green Vegetables From Juices?

Absolutely not. Instead of using spinach and kale in your juices, Jangda suggests using vegetables like ash gourd, banana stem, celery, cilantro, wheatgrass, moringa and cucumber as they help reduce inflammation and detoxify your body.

Which Leafy Greens Should You Avoid Eating Raw?

Spinach and kale are not the only leafy greens that you shouldn't consume raw or in juiced form. According to Ayurvedic doctor Varalakshmi Yanamandra, here are some other leafy greens that shouldn't be consumed raw.

1. Rhubarb

Rhubarb is high in oxalic acid, which can cause kidney stones. The expert suggests removing the leaves and cooking the stalks before eating.

2. Swiss Chard

Swiss chard is packed with oxalates, which affects calcium and mineral absorption. Boiling Swiss chard reduces the impact of these compounds.

3. Sorrel

Sorrel is rich in oxalates, which can affect mineral absorption and cause kidney issues. Limiting the raw intake of sorrel is recommended.

4. Methi (Fenugreek)

Methi is rich in saponins, which can upset your stomach if consumed raw in large quantities. The expert recommends soaking or cooking methi before eating.





Also Read:Palak For Diabetes: 7 Easy And Healthy Ways To Consume Spinach





So, now that you know which leafy greens you should avoid juicing, go on and make a nutritious and delicious juice to nourish your health... the right way!