Mangalorean cuisine is a complete flavour-pantry. Earthy spices, freshly grated coconut, tangy tamarind, and a bold kick of chilli come together to create dishes that are rich, vibrant, and deeply satisfying. From fiery fish curries to delicately spiced vegetable stews and coconut-laced sweets, every bite from this Konkan coastal region tells a story of tradition and taste. Come mango season, there is one humble dish that steals the spotlight - ripe mango curry, or as the locals call it, 'ambe upkari'. Sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced, it is a dish that captures the spirit of summer and the soul of Mangalorean kitchens.





Also Read: 10 Must-Try Raw Mango Dishes From South India

What Is Mangalorean Ambe Upkari:

Ambe Upkari literally means 'mango curry' in Tulu and Kannada. This unique dish is made using ripe or semi-ripe mangoes that are naturally sweet and tangy. These mangoes are cooked whole, keeping the skin and seed intact. Unlike rich, spice-heavy Mangalorean curries, Ambe Upkari keeps things simple yet soulful. It blends mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves, jaggery, tamarind, and coconut oil to create a sticky, glossy curry bursting with coastal charm.

Also Read: 5 Different Styles To Cut And Serve Mango

The Secret To Great Ambe Upkari? All In The Mangoes

The heart of a delicious Ambe Upkari lies in choosing the right kind of mangoes. Traditionally, this dish is made using local varieties like Neelum or Totapuri, known for their fibrous flesh and subtle tanginess. These mangoes strike the perfect balance between sweet and sour, essential for the signature flavour of the dish.





You can also use small-sized Alphonso, Banganapalli, or Badami mangoes for the recipe. Just make sure they are ripe and firm, not overly soft or mushy. The mangoes are cooked whole, allowing them to soak up the spices and release their juices into the curry.





Also Read: 5 Different Styles To Cut And Serve Mango

Representative Image

How To Make The Traditional Ambe Upkari

Ingredients (for two):

4 ripe mangoes

1 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp tamarind paste

Half tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 to 1.5 cups water

1 tsp coconut oil

Half tsp mustard seeds

1-2 whole red chillies

1 sprig of curry leaves

Method:

Wash the mangoes well. You can make small slits on the skin of mangoes to allow the flavours to soak in. In a pan, add the mangoes, water, turmeric, salt, and jaggery. Simmer on medium heat until the mangoes soften and release their juices. Add tamarind pulp and stir gently, and let it cook until the curry thickens and becomes glossy. In a small pan, heat the coconut oil and add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Throw in the dried red chillies and curry leaves. Saute until the spices splutter. Then pour this sizzling tempering over the mango curry.

Quick Tips:

Pick ripe, yet firm mangoes that are fibrous.

You can adjust the amount of jaggery and tamarind as per the taste of the mangoes.

For an extra layer of flavour, you can add some coconut milk to the gravy.

If you are looking to get creative with mangoes this summer, Ambe Upkari is a dish you simply can't miss. This sweet and spicy Mangalorean mango curry is a flavour-packed treat that is perfect for mango season. It pairs beautifully with steamed rice, appam, idiyappam, or neer dosa, making it a versatile addition to your summer menu. So go ahead and impress your family with this warm, fragrant pot of Ambe Upkar.