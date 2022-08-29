Crunchy from the outside, moist and flavourful from the inside, fried chicken is one of the most loved chicken delicacies out there. Not just in India, visit any part of the world, fried chicken is sure to be there on the culinary list. Besides being the best in taste, fried chicken is also very easy to make. All you need to do is marinate the chicken and then coat the chicken pieces into breadcrumbs and deep fry until crispy and golden to perfection. Yes, that's all you need to do! With the emerging experiments in the culinary world, various chefs and home chefs have started experimenting with the classic recipes. No matter how you make the fried chicken - it yields delicious results every single time.





In this article, we bring you a fried chicken recipe in which the chicken pieces are marinated in buttermilk that gives it a very tangy and refreshing flavour. Wondering how to make it? Take a look below.





Buttermilk Fried Chicken Recipe: How To Make Buttermilk Fried Chicken

To begin with, take a large mixing bowl, add butter milk, sliced onion, paprika powder, salt to taste, and mix well.





Once done, add chicken pieces, cover, and marinate for at least 4-5 hours. This recipe needs proper time for marination.

Once the chicken is marinated, drain the butter milk. Now, take a plastic bag, add all-purpose flour, garlic powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Add the marinated pieces inside the bag and shake well.





Take a separate bowl filled with whisked egg and another bowl filled with breadcrumbs. Take out a piece of chicken from the bag, add it in the whisked egg mixture, and then coat it with breadcrumbs.





Repeat the same with remaining chicken pieces. Deep fry all the pieces! Your buttermilk fried chicken is ready to be savoured!





