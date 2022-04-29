There are few things as blissful in life as kebabs. Perfectly grilled, laden with aromatic spices and topped with oodles of butter/ghee, this dish from Mughlai cuisine simply melts in the mouth every time. However, most people think kebabs recipes are only meant for meat lovers. If you also think the same, we are here to break the myth. There are so many veg kebab recipes that are equally delicious; for instance, hara bhara kebab, moong dal kebab, rajma kebab, kathal kabab and many more. Trust us, when we say many more! One such amazing recipe is Chana Dal Kebab. Weekend is finally here, and we believe there's no better time to sit back, relax and gorge on lip-smacking delicacies.





As the name suggests, this veg kebab recipe is made with chana dal batter along with a host of aromatic spices and other ingredients. All you need to make this delicious recipe is a bowl full of chana dal (blended perfectly), some potatoes and spices. Potatoes help in binding the kebab. The best thing about this recipe is that you can make it with some easily available ingredients and that too without spending much time in the kitchen. So, let's get started with the recipe.

Chana Dal Kebab Recipe: How To Make Chana Dal Kebab

To begin with the recipe, you first need to blend soaked chana dal into a smooth batter. Mix with boiled potatoes and add in the spices. Add lemon juice and green chillies too. Knead this into a dough. Ps: do not add water while blending the dal.

Now is the time to make small tikki-like shapes from the dough. Now add oil or ghee on a tawa and fry them until golden brown and crisp. Serve with green, mint chutney and onion rings.





Try this recipe to enjoy your weekend and let us know your experience in the comment section below. Happy weekend, everyone!









