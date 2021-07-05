The Mughals sure did know how to enjoy their food; their cuisine was rich and used aromatic spices, dry fruits and nuts to give it that royal feel that we know of today. Many of our occasions are usually adorned with famous Mughlai dishes like Kormas, Biryani, Nihari, Shahi Paneer and desserts like Gulab Jamun, all of which have a shared Mughal ancestry. In fact, we are so used to these Mughlai dishes that we have transformed a lot of our traditional Indian dishes into their Mughlai versions too.





(Also read : Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Saffron Chicken At Home)





Mughals would add dried fruits and nuts to a lot of their dishes, often used as the base of those creamy curries that we love so much, their recipes were indulgent and felt as royal as their names. One of the bygone Mughal dishes which is comparatively easier to make and has a unique tangy twist to it -- is Chicken Bukhara. And yes, the star ingredient which adds this tangy twist to it is none other than the Aloo Bukhara (Plums). Aloo Bukhara is known to be great for digestion; they may also help in regulating blood pressure and keep heart problems at bay.

Dried plums are delicious and easier to find in all seasons

So, the next time when you are craving something Mughlai but something a little different, you should definitely try this Chicken Bhukhara recipe.

(Also read : 11 Dry Chicken Recipes You Must Try At Home)

How to make Chicken Bukhara | Chicken Bukhara Recipe:

As the name suggest, the one ingredient that is going to make or break this dish is Aloo bukharas, so you need a couple of dried plumps which are easier to find in all seasons. For this recipe, you will need to marinate your chicken chunks in tandoori masala, curd, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Worry not if you don't have store-bought tandoori masala, it can be prepared at home with some extra ingredients as well. Let this marinate for as long as 2 hours or a minimum of 30 mins, remember the longer you marinate the chicken the more flavourful it is going to be. For the gravy, you will need chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, curd, cashew-almond paste, dried plums and some masalas. Add all this to a pan and let the masalas cook together, in another pan fry the marinated chicken. In the end, add the fried chicken to the gravy, add some water and let it cook properly. Finish it off by sprinkling some kasuri methi and garam masala on top, letting it cook for 5 more minutes and finally serving this delicious chicken with roti, naan or a bread of your choice.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Bukhara.





Chicken Bukhara takes a reasonable amount of time and effort and turns out to be extremely delicious. Let us know how you like the recipe of this tangy chicken curry in the comments below.