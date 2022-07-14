Think of chicken and the very first dish that pops to mind is chicken curry. Countless people across the world just can't seem to resist this zesty preparation. Flavourful, aromatic and extremely delicious, chicken pieces dunked in spicy gravy made with tomatoes, onion, curd and a host of other spices - chicken curry is one delicacy you just can't go wrong with. Made in a myriad of ways, unique to every region, this yields delicious results every single time, no matter what recipe you choose to eat. Here we bring you one more addition to the list of delicious chicken curries. It is called Chicken Tangdi Masala.





We are sure you might have tried various chicken drumstick recipes, for eg. bbq chicken, fried chicken, tangdi kabab and more. No doubt, all these recipes are indulgent. But this recipe is no less. Pair it up with naan or just a plateful of steamed rice and your dinner/lunch is ready! Now let's learn how to make it.

Chicken Tangdi Masala Recipe: How To Make Chicken Tangdi Masala

Start by marinating the chicken drumsticks. Take a bowl, and add lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, sugar, green chillies, salt and black pepper.





Mix everything well and add chicken drumsticks in the bowl. Make sure you coat the chicken pieces nicely. Set aside for 20-30 minutes. Now heat mustard oil in a kadhai, and add the marinated chicken. For the complete recipe of chicken tangdi masala, click here.

