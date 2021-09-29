There is a certain joy we Indians find in a delicious spicy chicken curry that is indescribable. We spend our family lunches arguing about who will get the last serving. That is how much we love spicy chicken curries! We are the land of curries, with varieties of curries from different parts of the country. The north has its own collection of vibrant spicy chicken curries and so does the South. But the one thing common between all of them is that they taste absolutely delicious! If you are up for a spicy challenge, then we have found some of the spiciest chicken curries in the country. We would like to warn you that these hot recipes are not for the faint of heart.





Also Read: 13 Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipes | Chicken Gravy Recipes





1.Andhra-Style Chicken Curry

Andhra cuisine is known for its fiery and spicy food and this chicken curry is exactly that. Andhra-style chicken curry is an authentic recipe that is rich in spicy hot coastal flavours. This spicy chicken curry is full of kasoori methi, garam masala and more!











Click here for the full recipe of Andhra-Style Chicken Curry.





2.Dhaba-Style Chicken

What are Punjabi dhabas most famous for? Their spicy chicken curries! This dhaba-style chicken curry will remind of the joy of road trips. The best way to eat dhaba-style chicken is with tandoori roti or butter naan.







Click here for the full recipe of Dhaba-Style Chicken.





3.Spicy Malvani Chicken Curry







This recipe is straight from the Konkan region of Maharastra and Goa. The Malvani cuisine offers bountiful spices in each bite. This spicy chicken curry is made in coconut mixed with spicy Malvani masala.











Click here for the full recipe of Spicy Malvani Chicken Curry.

The key to a good spicy chicken curry is the use of aromatic spices.

4.Spicy Ginger Chicken







If you can take the heat of red chillies, then this dish might be for you. The spicy ginger chicken is a fiery curry that uses whole red chillies to add spice to the dish. The gingery flavour combined with the hotness of the chillies gives a delicious curry.

















Click here for the full recipe of Spicy Ginger Chicken.





5.Kadai Chicken

Kadai chicken is one recipe that can be found across all North Indian restaurants in the world. This spicy chicken dish is full of unique and delicious spices and herbs, making us want to eat it more and more!











Click here for the full recipe of Kadai Chicken

Spicy chicken curries taste delicious with tandoori roti.

6.Amritsari Chicken Masala

If you were wondering what would food in the city of Amristar taste like, then we have the recipe for you! This chicken curry is made in the unique Amritsari rich and creamy gravy that is bound to make your mouth water.











Click here for the full recipe of Amritsari Chicken Masala.





7.Spicy Chicken Masala

Last, but not least is the classic spicy chicken masala. This is one recipe that is extremely popular in Indian households for being the go-to chicken dish. This recipe helps you makes the spicy and delicious curry in quick and easy steps.











Click here for the full recipe of Spicy Chicken Masala.











Try out these recipes and tell us which according to you is the spiciest in the comments section.