Brinjal is such a versatile vegetable, available in so many different types. It plays a solid role in countless regional Indian cuisines. From smoky Baingan Bharta to comforting Brinjal Aloo and crunchy Brinjal Chips, this veggie shows up in so many forms. On top of that, it has some great health perks, too. Brinjal is low in calories and loaded with antioxidants. The fibre in it helps with digestion and keeps your gut happy. Now, while some people are not the biggest fans of brinjal, we have got something a little different today that might just change that. It is a refreshing, creative take on brinjal that has a great flavour twist. Say hello to Dahi Baingan. This curd-based brinjal recipe brings together spiced brinjal slices with whisked curd and a flavourful tadka that levels up the whole dish. If you are someone who likes trying out new, creative recipes, then this one is definitely worth making.





Ingredients For Dahi Baingan:

1 big Baingan Sliced

2 Onion Sliced





1 Tomato Chopped





Half tsp cumin





1 tbsp Coriander powder





1 tbsp red chilli powder





1 tsp turmeric powder





Curry leaves 5-6





Salt to taste





2 tbsp Oil





1 cup curd

How To Make Dahi Baingan - Step-By-Step Recipe:

Prep Your Brinjal First

Wash the brinjal well and cut it into round slices. Now place the brinjal in a bowl, drizzle some oil, then add turmeric, salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Mix everything nicely so the slices are coated well. Let it sit for 15 minutes.

Pan Fry The Brinjal

Heat some oil in a pan. Place the brinjal slices one by one and shallow fry them till they turn golden and soft. Once done, take them out and set them aside.

Get The Curd Ready

Take curd in a bowl and whisk it till smooth. Add a little salt to taste. You can also mix in a pinch of spices if you want. Set it aside for later.

Make The Tadka

In a separate pan, heat 1 teaspoon oil. Add cumin seeds, whole red chillies, and curry leaves. After a few seconds, add chopped onions and let them saute. When the onions are lightly browned, toss in the tomatoes. Add salt and a few spices of your choice, and let it all cook for a bit. Turn off the heat once everything is well cooked.

Time To Assemble

Place the fried brinjal slices in a serving bowl. Pour the whisked curd over them, making sure all the pieces are nicely covered. Finally, pour the hot tadka on top. Your flavour-packed Dahi Baingan is all set to be served.





"Is not this such an interesting and easy recipe?" So, if you are looking for something new to try this summer, this brinjal-curd recipe is a total winner. Give it a go - you might end up loving brinjal more than you expected.