Watch: How To Make Dal Pakwan, Traditional Lentil-Based Sindhi Breakfast

Traditional Indian breakfasts can be an indulgent affair. Be it stuffed parathas, chhola bhaturas, kachoris, nihari, or poori sabzi, India has an array of greasy and sumptuous breakfasts. Sindhi cuisine is famous for its rich and fiery curries, but a quintessential Sindhi breakfast spread makes for a flavourful ride too. One of the most popular Sindhi breakfasts is dal pakwan. Dal, here refers to a toothsome chana dal preparation that is tempered with chillies and a range of eclectic spices. Dal is paired with thin and crispy bread made with maida, cumin seeds, black pepper and ghee.





This recipe of dal pakwan by noted vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is an ideal recipe for those who are trying their hands at the dish for the first time. The decadent dish is ideal for lazy weekend brunches. A hit with kids and adults alike, cooking this Sindhi delicacy is fairly easy and does not take very long either. This recipe was shared on Manjula's YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. If you have friends coming over, you can always surprise them with this classic Indian vegetarian recipe. The ingredients used in the Sindhi preparation are also not so elaborate. For the dal, you would need some chana dal, turmeric, ginger, green chilli, black pepper, garam masala, mango powder, curry leaves and cumin seeds. For pakwan, you need all-purpose flour, semolina, cumin seeds and oil. Dal Pakwan is traditionally served with tamarind chutney and onions.

Here's the recipe of Dal Pakwan:



