The weekend is here, and finally, we can get the much-needed break after a hectic week. While most of us catch up on our sleep, some of us find joy in cooking and trying out new recipes. So, if you are one of those people who like to experiment in the kitchen, then this time, we bring you a delicious recipe of dhaba-style dahi meat that is perfect for weekend indulgence. This recipe, made with mutton, has a fiery flavour that will tantalise your taste buds. It is easy to make, and you only require everyday essential ingredients to cook this. You can make this yummy recipe when you want to enjoy a feast at home or impress the guests at home. The best part about this dish is that it will be ready in only 20 minutes!





In this recipe, all you need to do is marinate the chicken with whole spices, fry it and toss it in gravy to cook it thoroughly. Once you make this dish, you can pair it with roti/naan or plain steamed rice. A side of raita also goes well with it since it can balance the hot flavours of the mutton. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Dhaba-Style Dahi Meat Recipe: Here's How To Make Dhaba-Style Dahi Meat

To make this dish, first, clean the mutton leg properly. Then, marinate it with ginger-garlic paste, nutmeg powder, red chilli powder and salt. Heat oil in a thick bottom pot; add green cardamom, black cardamom and mace. Add marinated mutton leg with brown onion paste, curd and all powder spices and cover with enough water. Cook on slow flame till the mutton gets tender. Remove mutton and reduce the gravy. To finish, debone the mutton leg, skewer the meat and cook it in the tandoor for about seven to eight minutes. Arrange on platter with bone and serve with hot gravy on the side!





For the full recipe of Dhaba-style dahi meat, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!