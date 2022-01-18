Let's admit it, we get the best food in the tiny street-side stalls and roadside Dhabas. With their comfortable minimalist interior and rustic food, no matter what, Dhabas always manage to impress us with their authenticity. If you had not noticed till now, what makes Dhaba food stand out is the style of cooking that adorns their dishes. Cooked in tandoor along with a host of spices and their classic tadka, each and every recipe made in Dhaba is indulging to the core. From chicken curry to vegetarian's delight dal Makhani and more, there's no dearth of recipes available at the roadside Dhabas.





If you are looking for a Dhaba-style experience at home with food that blows your mind, you are in for a treat here! Here we bring you a recipe of Dhaba-Style Soya Chaap Masala that is sure to impress your taste buds as well as appetite. Wondering how to make it at home? Well, we are here to help! Read on.

Dhaba-Style Soya Chaap Masala Recipe: How To Make Dhaba-Style Soya Chaap Masala

To start with the recipe, heat oil in a large heavy bottomed pan and put soya sticks in it. Roast the sticks till golden brown. Now keep the roasted soya sticks separate and add bay leaf, cumin seeds and onion paste in the pan for roasting.

Mix them well and add ginger garlic paste followed by coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder. Once done, blend the ingredients together and add water. Mix it thoroughly. Add tomato puree and heat it till simmer.





Pair it with tandoori roti and enjoy your hearty Dhaba-style meal at home with your family and friends. Do not forget to tell us your experience in the comment section below and stay tuned for more such recipes.



