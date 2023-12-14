Tired of store-bought herbs to season your food? Dry herbs can be expensive, but they are a wonderful addition to enhance your food's taste. Not only are they taste enhancers, but they also have strong healing potential. For thousands of years, dry herbs have been used in folk medicines, especially when antibiotics and modern medicines were unavailable. Now, they work as an excellent condiment whenever you want your dish to be more aromatic. Looking for a way to make dry herbs at home? Fret not. We have listed five points to help you do so!

Is It Cheaper To Dry Your Own Herbs?

Yes! It is way cheaper to make dry herbs at home. Not only do they taste better than store-bought dried herbs, but they can also help you reduce food waste. Moreover, dry herbs last between 1-3 years after they have been stored. Use airtight containers for the same. You can also store them in a refrigerator to keep the moisture out. Use your homemade dry herbs to season pizzas, sandwiches, soups, sauces, and gravies.





Also Read: Fresh or Dried Herbs: Which Is A Better Pick?

How To Make Dried Herbs At Home: Ways To Dry Herbs At Home

1. Choose the Right Herbs:

When making a perfect concoction of dried herbs, the first step is choosing the right ingredients. You can start by using the right aromatic herbs from your local market or your kitchen garden. Popular choices include oregano, rosemary, curry leaf, thyme, fennel seed, bay leaf, and marjoram. Bonus tip – if harvesting herbs from your kitchen garden, do so early in the morning when their essential oils are at their peak.

2. Clean and Dry the Herbs:

After choosing your herbs, wash and dry them. Use water to remove any dirt from the herbs and pat them dry with cotton tissue paper or a kitchen cloth. Be gentle to avoid damaging them. Remember, the better you dry them, the faster they will be ready to use.

3. Air Dry:

After washing and drying, air-dry the herbs. Tie them into small bundles using a thread or rubber band and hang them upside down in a well-ventilated area away from sunlight to prevent mould. Alternatively, pluck the leaves and lay them out on a tray or rack in a hollow vessel away from the breeze. Both methods take 1-2 weeks, depending on weather and humidity levels.

4. Microwave or Oven Drying:

This is the best way to dry herbs when short on time. Pluck the leaves, wash them, and place them in a microwave between two paper towels, checking at 30-second intervals. If no microwave, use an oven. Lay leaves on muslin or cheesecloth, set the oven to the lowest temperature, and check at regular intervals.





Also Read: The Right Way To Store Fresh And Dried Herbs: Expert Tips

5. Store in a Container:

Once done drying, store your selected herbs in an airtight container, glass container, or old bottle. Decide whether to save the whole stem or just the leaves. For herbs like mint and basil, it's easier to crush the leaves and store them.