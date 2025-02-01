The internet can't get enough of Gigi Hadid's Spicy Vodka Pasta, and honestly, we get it. This creamy, flavour-packed dish went viral after the supermodel shared her recipe online. It's got that rich tomato base, just the right amount of spice, and a velvety texture that screams comfort food. The original recipe calls for vodka to smooth out the sauce, but don't worry - you don't actually need it to make this dish work. This version ditches the vodka and swaps in easy-to-find Indian pantry staples, so you can make this viral pasta without the fuss.





If you've been holding back on trying this recipe because of the fancy ingredients, this one's for you. No imported stuff, no complicated steps-just everyday desi kitchen essentials coming together to give you the same creamy, spicy, restaurant-style goodness.

It's quite simple to make and perfect for a quick, satisfying dinner. Whether you're cooking for yourself, feeding the fam, or impressing friends, this pasta is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients:

1 cup penne pasta

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 onion, finely chopped

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon red chilli flakes

1 tablespoon dried basil

1/2 tablespoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon sugar

6-7 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1/2 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup reserved pasta water

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil for garnish

How to Make It:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, then cook the pasta for about 15 minutes until it's firm but not mushy.





2. Drain the pasta, saving 1/4 cup of that starchy pasta water for later.





3. Heat olive oil in a pan, then saute the garlic and onions until they smell amazing.





4. Stir in the tomato paste and let it cook on low-medium heat for 2-3 minutes until it loses that raw edge.





5. Add the chilli flakes, dried basil, black pepper, salt, chilli powder, and sugar. Mix well.





6. Pour in the heavy whipping cream and stir until the sauce turns creamy and smooth.





7. Drop in the butter for extra richness, then add the reserved pasta water to adjust the consistency.





8. Toss in the cooked pasta and coat it completely in the sauce.





9. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese and stir until it melts into the pasta.

10. Garnish with fresh basil and a little extra cheese before serving.





This pasta hits all the right notes-creamy, spicy, and oh-so-satisfying. Try it out and enjoy a homemade meal that's just as good (if not better) than what you'd get at a restaurant! Pair it with Garlic Bread for a hearty and satisfying meal.





