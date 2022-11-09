Winter has arrived, and we are all ready to make the most of it. Winter, on the other hand, has many disadvantages. It's the time of the year when most of us get affected by a cold, cough, or sore throat. Ever wondered why this happens? Well, this is caused by a weakened immune system, and it is recommended that you consume plenty of foods that boost your immunity. To combat this seasonal illness, we've heard and tried a variety of remedies, including turmeric milk, sheera, spiced water, and others. Here's another ghar ka nushka to help you avoid the seasonal flu. Ginger And Honey Candies may be the cure for winter sickness. The combination of honey and ginger will keep you warm while also providing your body with essential nutrients.





Also Read: Besan Ka Sheera: Home Remedy To Soothe Cold And Cough





To prepare this, all you need is some basic kitchen essentials such as ginger (of course), honey, sugar, cinnamon powder and that's it! Besides being effective in cold, cough and flu, this candy will also help with all your digestive problems. So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn how to make them at home.

Ginger And Honey Candies Recipe: How To Make Ginger And Honey Candies

To begin, take a large ginger and peel off its skin. After that, roughly chop it with a knife. Once done, grind it in a grinder. Do not overdo the water addition.





The next step is to heat a pan with a cup of sugar, water, and the ginger paste. Stir it vigorously until the sugar dissolves. Then stir in 1/4 cup honey and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder.





Keep stirring on a medium flame. Once it starts boiling, add lemon juice (half lemon) and stir again until desired consistency.





Finally, on a butter paper, pour 1/2 tsp of the prepared mixture one by one. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar. Set aside for a few minutes. Your candies are ready!





For more such homemade remedies, click here.





Try this out and share it with your friends. Let us know how you and your friends liked it in the comments below.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.