Winter is upon us and the sudden nip in the air surely brings respite from the scorching heat and humidity. But it also brings along several seasonal diseases, including cough, cold and fever. This mean, people with poor immunity system faces the wrath of seasonal flu, which often arrives without any prior notice. Hence, experts advise all to be well prepared to deal with it wisely. And one of the first steps towards it is to strengthen immunity naturally. How, you ask? Healthy lifestyle with nutritious, well-balanced diet is considered the easiest way to speed up the process. According to Dr. Richard Seidman, the chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan, "There're several evidences that shows healthy, nutrition can significantly improve our overall health." If you're wondering what all to include in your immunity boosting diet to fight the cold, then we have got some easy and accessible ideas for you. Let's take a look.





Foods To Prevent Flu: 5 Everyday Food Options To Strengthen Immunity:

Orange:

Winter brings along seasonal fruits in abundance - orange being one of the most popular fruits in the lot. It is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that help us strengthen immunity and nourish us from within.

Masala Tea:

Winter and kadak chai go hand-in-hand. Chai (with or without milk) brewed with whole spices - clove, cinnamon and more - add several essential nutrients to our daily diet. This further helps promote immune health and prevent cold and flu.

Garlic:

Besides adding flavours and aroma to our meal, garlic also makes a popular and nutrient-rich ingredient to add to our daily diet. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that may help fight infections and several seasonal health issues.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is enriched with curcumin that replete goodness. It also includes antioxidants, antiseptic, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that help you nourish from within, aid gut-health, strengthen immunity and more.

Honey:

Several experts suggest that honey might help provide an instant relief if you have a severe cough and cold. Pair honey with some ginger extract to experience an immediate soothing effect.





Load up on these everyday foods and enjoy and healthy winter season. But always remember, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.