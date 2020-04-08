Keep This Turmeric Tea Pre-Mix Handy For Your Daily Dose Of Immunity Booster (Recipe Inside)

Turmeric tea is rich in antioxidant

Highlights The turmeric tea mix can be customised as per your choice

Our recommendation for the ratio of ingredients will be- 3:3:2:2:1

Have this golden tea every morning for a healthy life

Turmeric, since time immemorial, has been touted as one of the healthiest medicinal spices of India. From the very popular 'haldi doodh' to chewing raw haldi every morning, this spice has been used as traditional dose for immunity. On that note, its culinary usages need no mention; it is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. Other than 'haldi doodh', there are several turmeric-based recipes, which work well as immunity boosters; and one of such recipes is turmeric tea. Also known as golden tea, this beverage can be customised with several ingredients, as per a person's palate. Alongside haldi, some people like ginger, some like black-pepper, while others like cinnamon.





Keeping all these in mind, here we bring you an easy turmeric tea pre-mix recipe, which can be prepared and stored for anytime use. The recipe needs some very basic powdered spices like - haldi, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper. Each of these ingredients works well as an immunity booster





How To Prepare The Haldi Tea Pre-Mix:

The ratio of the mix can be customised as per wish, but if you ask us, our recommendations will be- 3:3:2:2:1 (haldi, ginger, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, respectively).

Here's A Simplified Version Of The Recipe:

Ingredients:





Haldi powder - 3 tbsp





Ginger powder - 3 tbsp





Cinnamon powder - 2 tbsp





Clove - 2 tbsp





Black pepper powder - 1 tbsp





Airtight glass container - 1





Preparation:





Step 1- Mix all the ingredients together. Make sure, there is not a single drop of water in it.





Step 2- Put the mix in an airtight glass jar.





Step 3- Store the mix in the jar. It can be stored atleast for 6 months if you keep it in a cool place and do not expose to sunlight.





How To Make Turmeric Tea:

The best part is, you can make green tea, black tea or milk tea, as per your choice, with this pre-mix.





Step 1- Make the tea of your choice.





Step 2- Add one teaspoon of the mix (for one cup).





Step 3- Add jaggery to the tea and enjoy.





This turmeric tea works well for detoxification and is also anti-bacterial and anti-fungal in nature. It is rich in antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory ingredients. So take a sip of this tea daily for a healthy life.







