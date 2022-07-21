Goan food is popular all over the country for its seafood. But the cuisine is a repertoire of many other delectable dishes that are worth mentioning and trying too. Chicken cafreal is one such amazing chicken dish that enjoys its fair share of popularity. It is easy to make and is a staple in many Goan households. If you are a fan of Goan food and crave the flavours even when you are not in Goa, bring the experience home. Here we have an easy recipe of chicken cafreal which will teleport you to the sunny beaches of Goa.





The recipe of chicken cafreal was shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel. The chicken is marinated and cooked in green cafreal paste. It can be paired with rice with a side of onions and lemon. A perfect Goan chicken and rice meal will be ready in minutes.





Goan Chicken Cafreal Recipe I How To Make Goan Chicken Cafreal

Step 1 - Take chicken thigh pieces and marinate them with salt and ginger-garlic paste for at least half an hour.





Step 2 - Now make cafreal paste. Combine coriander leaves with stems, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and black peppercorns and add toddy vinegar. This is a Goan special vinegar which is available in Goa (of course) and also online. Blend it all together to make cafreal paste.

Step 3 - Now roast the marinated chicken in some oil. Add the cafreal paste and cook for about 7-8 minutes. Remember that this is a dry dish so there should not be too much gravy.





This is a very easy chicken recipe. It's perfect for those times when you are craving something different than the regular chicken dishes you keep making at home.





Watch the full recipe video of chicken cafreal here:





