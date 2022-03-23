The mere mention of Goa brings back memories of scenic beaches and languorous shacks. These were the main attractions for tourists back in the day, but now the holiday itinerary for Goa has transformed drastically. Besides water, sand and music, food is now BIG on the agenda of almost all the travellers, and The F&B industry was quick to recognise it. So, now you have a slew of luxury restaurants and casual cafes lined up in every part of Goa, offering some scrumptious foods that are not just seafood. Even amid the pandemic, many new openings were seen, some of which were outposts of famous restaurant chains. So if you are visiting Goa, you cannot miss out on this new crop of eateries that promise you a hearty meal amid your fun holiday.

New Restaurants In Goa You Must Visit:

Saz On The Beach, Morjim

Shack-like experience but a hint of luxury - Saz On The Beach is ideal for a family visit. Its simple menu of classics like pizzas and burgers will appeal to all age groups. And their cocktails make it a fun evening, watching the sunset, right on the beach.





What: Saz On The Beach





Where: 182/1, Gawdewada Road, Morjim, Goa





When: 1pm - 1am





Cost: INR 1,200 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol





Happy Soul Cafe, Anjuna

Former actor Pooja Bedi launched this wellness with the aim of providing healthy meals to patrons, keeping in mind their dietary needs. Whether you are a vegan or following a keto diet, you are bound to find your type of food here. Don't miss their gluten-free noodle bowls and salad wraps while you are there.





What: Happy Soul Cafe





Where: H No. 650/5 at D'Mello, Gumal Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa





Bo-Tai, Vagator

The famous restaurant by Zorawar Kalra gets its new outpost in Goa. Looking for great Thai, Chinese of Japanese food? This should be your go-to place. The large bar offering some eclectic cocktails and other beverages is another high point of this new restaurant cum bar in Goa. Do try their Crispy Lotus stem and delicious sushis.





What: Bo-Tai





Where: Little Vagator, Ozran Beach, Vagator, Goa





When: 12noon - 1am





Cost: INR 3,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol





Izumi, Assagao

With both indoor and outdoor seating options, the Japanese restaurant Izumi will suit all your moods. Their signature ramens are not to be missed. Also dig in from the utdoor grill with a heady cocktail in hand.





What: Izumi





Where: 45, Mapusa - Anjuna - Chapora Rd, Assagao, Goa





When: 7pm - 12midnight





Cost: 2,200 for two people (approx.)





Titlie, Vagator

Open-air seating, sea view, international fusion fare, plus craft cocktails and DJs. - there's so much on offer at this happening place in Goa, which is attracting a lot of tourists these days looking for a perfect sundowner. Do try their kulchas and pita with hummus bread.





What: Titlie





Where: 5, House 592, Small Vagator, Ozran, Vagator, Goa





When: 1pm - 12midnight





Cost: 1,300 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol





Luna's Ristorante, Anjuna

For authentic Italian fare, you must visit this vibrant brick-walled cafe Wood-fired pizza and handmade pastas amid a striking French ambiance await you.





What: Luna's Ristorante





Where: Near Poonam, Starco Junction, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa





When: 10am - 11pm





Cost: INR 700 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol











So folks, these are new places you would like to visit and be seen at while in Goa. Do you want to add to this list? Mention in the comments section below.