How To Make Healthy Amaranth And Carrots Biscuits For Your Whole Family (Easy Recipe Inside)

Amaranth cookies recipe is great for healthy diet.

For a long time, we were stuck to the same flours to make our everyday rotis, breads, desserts and other foods like cookies, dosa and pancakes. Of late, we are waking up to the benefits of switching between different flours and adding healthy, gluten-free grains in our diet. Amaranth or rajgira has amassed enough attention to have us consider making our foods with it. Amaranth flour is fibre-rich and easier to digest. Apart from that, it is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties - all coming together to make it the superfood it is now known as. If you tried making your rotis with this flour but your family (kids, we mean) did not like its taste, here's how you can sneak in this healthy flour into their diet - make yummy amaranth and carrot biscuits.





This amaranth flour cookie does not disappoint when it comes to taste. The healthy flour is flanked by carrots, raisins, walnuts, maple syrup, and spices like ginger, cardamom and cinnamon add in their own distinct characteristics. Imagine all these foods with their high-nutrient profile coming together to give you some delicious cookies for tea-time snacks. It's just perfect.





Get rid of processed flours, preservatives, excessive sugar/salt amount and artificial flavours present in store-bought biscuits. These homemade cookies are far healthier and surprisingly tasty too. If you have an oven at home, you should be able to make these biscuits easily without putting in too much effort and time.

Amaranth grain is rich in fibre and easier to digest.











Here's the complete recipe of amaranth and carrot biscuits with ingredients list and clear baking instructions.





We all want our kids to get plenty of proteins that help build body mass and muscles, and also provide an ample amount of energy to stay active. These protein-rich cookies can do that for you without you having to nudge the kids to eat other foods that they probably wouldn't want to. Amaranth flour contains loads of proteins (13.5 grams per 100 grams, as per the USDA data). With walnuts contributing its own high protein content, this cookie is just what you should be making for your family's snacking time. If you want to make these cookies healthier, skip adding sugar; maple syrup and raisins will sweeten them enough for you to enjoy them.





Gift your family the combined gift of 'taste' and 'health' with these amaranth cookies containing the goodness of carrots and walnuts.









