Healthy Snacks: 5 Protein-Rich Healthy Cookie Recipes To Add To Your Diet

Dietary protein is essential for a number of reasons. From maintaining or retaining muscle mass to keeping your stamina and energy up, protein plays a number of different roles in ensuring the health of our bodies. We have to mostly rely on our diets and meals to fulfil our protein requirements. Thankfully, there is no dearth of foods that are rich in protein, and that includes both animal and plant-based foods. For those who are vegetarians or who refrain from indulging in animal-based foods, there is a range of protein-rich foods like lentils, beans, nuts and seeds that can be included in daily diets to load up on this essential nutrient. There are a number of protein-rich flours as well that you may include in your diet in various different forms.





When it comes to snacking, cookies and biscuits are popular as these are both portable and convenient to munch on, when hunger strikes between meals. But most store-bought cookies are not very healthy as they are rich in trans-fats and added sugar and are low in nutrients like protein, fats or fibre. This is why we bring you five recipes of healthy protein-rich cookies that you can prepare and carry with you wherever you like.





Healthy Snacks: Protein-rich cookie recipes

Healthy Protein Rich Cookie Recipes

Amaranth, or rajgira, is a superfood in the truest sense of the word. The gluten-free ancient food grain is extremely rich in protein (13.5 grams per 100 gram, as per the USDA data) and is one of the few plant-based foods that contains all essential amino acids. These amaranth flour, carrot and raisin cookies are flavourful and refined sugar-free.





One of the healthiest protein-rich food grains out there is oats, which are used to make a variety of baked goods like cakes, breads, cookies, cupcakes etc. Oats contain 16.9 grams of protein per 100 gram portion. Almonds are also one of the best protein-rich nuts out there with 21 grams of protein in every 100 gram portion.





Whole wheat flour is one of the most common food grains in India and they can be used to make delicious and healthy cookies as well. With 12 grams of protein per 100 grams, wheat flour is a good alternative to refined flour when baking homemade cookies. This recipe is one that you will want to try again and again!





Cashews are creamy and nutty and make for amazing baking ingredients. They contain 18 grams of protein per 100 grams and that is why this recipe is one of the best among our healthy cookie recipes. This recipe also contains oats, flax seeds and chia seeds, making these cookies incredibly healthy and rich in protein, fibre and antioxidants.





Healthy Snack: Cashew cookies (representational image)

Ragi, or finger millets, is one of the best gluten-free ancient grains that enjoy a revered position in Indian kitchens. Ragi is rich in protein and fibre and also contains good amounts of calcium. This recipe uses rice bran oil and brown cane sugar, making it healthier than your regular store-bought cookies.





You can experiment with protein-rich grains as much as you like and come up with more creative recipes for your favourite goodies like muffins and cupcakes.







