Easy Snack Recipe: Serve Your Guests This Delicious And Easy-To-Make Paneer Mini Pizza

Snack recipe: Paneer mini pizza

Highlights Make a unique party snack to impress your guests

Here is a great idea of making paneer mini pizza

The recipe is easy and the dish will turn out to be creamy and delicious

When you host a get-together, it's only natural to have a desire to impress the guests with your culinary expertise. When it comes to snacking options, there's a string of dishes you can churn out. Indian snacks are a passe now; present-day generation believes in avant-garde cuisine. With appetisers in point, Italian foods have become a rage with a variety of scrumptious and attractive small bites to offer. We are still in a nascent stage of mastering the art of producing perfect Italian treats. At best, we can forge an Indian spin of the cheesy delights and create an interesting fusion that will appeal to all kinds of palates. And, here, we introduce you to an amazing, unique vegetarian snack that you can make for the next party at your home.





Paneer Mini Pizza

This is a pizza-like crostini that you can easily make at home with easy-to-fetch ingredients. You can use your regular bread as the base or get mini pita bread in round shape from the market. You'll be surprised to see these breads lying in most of the grocery stores around you. (Seriously! How did we not notice it all this time?) This mini version of pizza with a touch of Indian flavours is sure to delight your guests. So, without much further ado, we get down to making this sensational dish

(Also Read: 9 Best Party Snack Recipes)





Pita bread can be used as the base











Paneer Mini Pizza Snack Recipe

Ingredients -

6 pieces mini round pita bread/regular bread

100 gm cottage cheese (paneer)

3 large or 4 small onions, chopped

2 large or 3 small tomatoes, chopped

6-7 garlic cloves, chopped

200 grams mozzarella cheese, grated

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

A bunch of coriander leaves

Salt and red pepper powder (lal mirch) to taste

Oregano and chilli flakes to taste

Italian mixed herbs (optional)





(Also Read: 11 Best Finger Food Recipes)



Method -

1. If you are using store-bought mini pita bread, you're all set. If not, then take out your regular bread and place a small dish bowl upside down on each slice. Press the bowl hard so that it carves out small round pieces out of the bread. Keep the bread pieces aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan and saute garlic till they change their colour. Then, add onions and cook till they turn brown. Add tomatoes, salt, red pepper, and cook.

3. Add paneer, mozzarella cheese, oregano and chilli flakes. Mix well and turn off the gas.

4. Heat butter on a non-stick flat pan and place the bread pieces and cook both the sides till they turn crispy.

5. Place the paneer mixture on each bread piece and press down with a ladle. Garnish with a dollop of mayonnaise in the centre and place a couple of coriander leaves on top of mayonnaise.



Pass on the tray of these pretty small bites at your party and see them disappear in no time.









