Samosas are one of the most loved snacks, with their crisp, golden crust and flavourful filling making them irresistible. However, every time we indulge, there is often a sense of guilt because of the calories and deep-frying involved. But what if you could enjoy your favourite treat without compromising on health? This high-protein chana paneer samosa is a wholesome twist that is just as delicious as the classic. Packed with protein and taste, it is perfect for guilt-free snacking and can easily fit into a balanced diet. Even better, it is simple to make at home, so you can enjoy them fresh whenever cravings strike. This recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

Also Read: Baked vs Fried Samosas: Which Is Crispier And Healthier

What Makes Chana Paneer Samosa A Must-Try?

Chana paneer samosa is a delightful twist on the classic samosa. The combination of protein-rich chickpeas and soft paneer creates a filling that is both hearty and flavourful. Spices like ajwain, cumin and chilli add a burst of taste, while the crispy outer layer makes it irresistible. It is a perfect snack for tea-time or as a party appetiser.

Can You Have Chana Paneer Samosa On A Weight Loss Diet?

Yes, you can enjoy chana paneer samosas on a weight loss diet if prepared mindfully. Use whole wheat rotis for the wrapper and keep the filling balanced without adding excess fat. Portion control is key - one or two pieces as an occasional treat can fit into a healthy diet.

What To Serve With Chana Paneer Samosa?

Chana paneer samosas pair wonderfully with fresh mint chutney or tangy tamarind chutney. You can also serve them with yoghurt dip for a lighter option. For a complete snack platter, add some salad or roasted nuts on the side. A hot cup of tea or coffee makes the perfect companion.

How To Make Chana Paneer Samosa | Samosa Recipes

Start by adding boiled chana, mashed paneer, garlic, capsicum, onions, coriander, red chilli powder, ajwain, jeera powder, coriander powder, pepper powder, and salt to a large mixing bowl. Mash everything well using a masher, then sprinkle lemon juice over the mixture and mix again. Next, take some rotis and cut each into four halves. Take one half and fold it to form a cone shape. Stuff the cone with the prepared chana-paneer mixture and carefully seal the edge using a little water. Preheat the air fryer and place the samosas in the basket. Air fry at 180 degrees C for about 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Make sure to flip them after 5 minutes for even cooking. That's it - your delicious chana paneer samosas are ready to be enjoyed!

Check out the full video below:

Can You Bake The Samosas Instead Of Air-Frying Them?

Absolutely! You can bake the samosas instead of air-frying them. Just preheat your oven to 180 degrees C, line a baking tray, and place the samosas on it. Brush them lightly with a little oil so they turn golden. Pop them in the oven for about 20-25 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they're crisp.

Also Read: Watch: Jalandhar Street Vendor Goes Viral For Selling 200 Samosa Varieties

Tips To Make Perfect Chana Paneer Samosas At Home

Seal Properly: Use a little water or flour paste to seal the edges tightly so the filling doesn't spill out.

Use a little water or flour paste to seal the edges tightly so the filling doesn't spill out. Don't Overstuff: Add just enough filling to keep the samosas intact and easy to shape.

Add just enough filling to keep the samosas intact and easy to shape. Crisp Texture: Brush with oil before baking or air-frying for extra crunch.

Brush with oil before baking or air-frying for extra crunch. Balanced Filling: Mash the mixture well so the flavours blend evenly and the texture is smooth.

Mash the mixture well so the flavours blend evenly and the texture is smooth. Flip Midway: Whether baking or air-frying, flip the samosas halfway for even browning.

Crunchy outside and packed with flavour inside, these samosas are a treat you'll want to make over and over!