The very idea of Rajasthani cuisine reminds us of dal baati churma, flavorful rotis, and spicy curries. We agree, these dishes remain the most popular ones, but that's not the limit. The cuisine has much more (than its savory dishes) to offer. It offers some divine desserts like ghevar, balu shahi, and moong dal halwa that never fail to win hearts. Besides it also has some local sweets that will leave a strong impression on our palate and mind. Take jhajariya for instance. A highly nutritious dessert made with powdered corn, this dish is tasty and needs just 4 ingredients for preparation.
Sounds fascinating, right? So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef coat and get going.
How To Make Jhajariya l Rajasthani Jhajariya Recipe:
Take a cup of sweet tender corn and blend it into a smooth powder. Now, roast the powder in ghee; and then, add milk and sugar and let it cook. Garnish with dry fruits and serve hot. Trust us, it is as simple as it sounds. For a detailed recipe, click here.
Try the dish today and let us know how you liked it.