The very idea of Rajasthani cuisine reminds us of dal baati churma, flavorful rotis, and spicy curries. We agree, these dishes remain the most popular ones, but that's not the limit. The cuisine has much more (than its savory dishes) to offer. It offers some divine desserts like ghevar, balu shahi, and moong dal halwa that never fail to win hearts. Besides it also has some local sweets that will leave a strong impression on our palate and mind. Take jhajariya for instance. A highly nutritious dessert made with powdered corn, this dish is tasty and needs just 4 ingredients for preparation.





Tender sweet corn has a milky taste to it, making it best for this dessert Jhajariya is a pudding/halwa, which is made with tender sweet corn powder. The use of ghee and milk brings a uniquely rich and creamy flavour to this dish. The added nuts give it a crunch and make it a wholesome dessert that you can whip up in no time. You can also customize the dish as per your preference - the ones who avoid milk products can make a vegan version of it by using coconut milk and coconut oil in the recipe. Besides being delicious, this dish is also loaded with several essential nutrients, thanks to the corn used in the recipe. For the unversed, corn is high in fiber content and aids digestion. It is also a storehouse of vitamins B, C, and E and several other essential nutrients. Halwa has always been a beloved sweet treat for us Indians

Sounds fascinating, right? So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef coat and get going.

How To Make Jhajariya l Rajasthani Jhajariya Recipe:

Take a cup of sweet tender corn and blend it into a smooth powder. Now, roast the powder in ghee; and then, add milk and sugar and let it cook. Garnish with dry fruits and serve hot. Trust us, it is as simple as it sounds. For a detailed recipe, click here.





Try the dish today and let us know how you liked it.