Who doesn't love kachori? This crispy delight is stuffed with flavorful dal stuffing and is deep-fried to perfection. It serves as the perfect accompaniment to our shaam ki chai and is something that we can never get enough of. Now, whenever we crave kachori, we usually head to our nearby street vendor or order in. Sure, it's a convenient option and helps save time. But nothing can quite compare to the taste of a batch of fresh, homemade kachoris. This is because it allows you to be in better control of the ingredients and also modify the recipe as you desire. However, many people find it challenging to make street-style kachori at home. The kachoris may not turn out as crispy and flaky or lack that distinct flavour. If you too face this problem, let's make things simpler for you as we share not one but four different versions to make it at home. Check them out below:

Image Credit: iStock

Kachori Recipes: Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Kachori At Home:

1. Kadhai

The most common way to cook kachori is in a kadhai. To make it, heat oil in a large kadhai set on a low-medium flame. Once hot, gently slide in the prepared kachoris, ensuring they don't stick to each other. It's better to add them in batches, or else it can result in uneven cooking. This process of cooking is called deep-frying and is what all street vendors use to prepare this delightful snack. While it will certainly make your kachori crispy, the only drawback is that you'll also be consuming extra calories.

2. Pan

Worried about the use of excessive oil? No worries! You can cook kachoris in a pan as well. This method is called shallow-frying and can reduce the oil content in your kachoris by a significant amount. Simply drizzle some oil onto the pan and place the kachoris on it. Keep the flame to a low and allow them to cook until golden from one side. Flip and cook on the other side. Cooking kachoris in a pan is a great method for those who are trying to be mindful of their oil intake.

3. Oven

Did you know you can also prepare kachoris in an oven? Yes, it's possible! This method eliminates the need for oil, making it a healthier alternative. Remember to preheat your oven before placing the kachoris inside. This will result in even cooking and ensure they have a perfect crispy texture. Arrange the kachoris evenly on the baking tray and bake them on the middle rack of your oven. While we want to minimize the use of oil, you can drizzle some if you find them too dry.

4. Air Fryer

You can also cook kachoris using your trusted air fryer. It's a great method for those who wish to eat healthy without compromising on taste. Before you get started, you must preheat your air fryer just as required for the oven. Now, simply arrange your kachoris in the air fryer basket and brush some oil on them. Make sure not to crowd them in the basket, or they can end up sticking to each other. Air fry them for about 10 to 12 minutes or until perfectly golden brown. Click here for the complete recipe for kachori in the air fryer.

Making perfect kachori at home is not as difficult as it seems to be. Use any of the above-mentioned methods, and you'll be able to achieve the desired results every single time. To get you started, here's the perfect kachori recipe for you to try.