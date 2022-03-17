When we think of south Indian food, our minds immediately go to tangy and spicy sambar, rasam, simple appam and idlis, and a slew of other such popular meals. While these foods are mostly vegetarian, it's no secret that south Indian cuisine is full of irresistible non-vegetarian meals as well. If we talk specifically about Kerala's cuisine, the state is home to some of the most popular non-vegetarian delicacies. The indulgent seafood, mutton, chicken and more recipes have undoubtedly captured the hearts of many! The cuisine will enchant you with its savoury and distinctive taste. So, if you also want to get the taste of Kerala at your home, here we bring you a delicious recipe of Kerala chilli mutton!





If you are a spice lover, then this Kerala chilli mutton should surely be on your list! As the name suggests, this recipe makes use of various spices that add the much-needed zing to mutton. Once you make this dish, pair it with either parotta, idiyappam, appam, rice or a simple roti. In this recipe, if you feel that the spice is too much, you can adjust the flavours as per your choice. Find the full recipe of this dish below:

Kerala Chilli Mutton Recipe: Here's How To Make Kerala Chilli Mutton







In a cooker, add some coconut oil, chopped green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and mutton pieces. Mix it well. Once the mutton is cooked, take it off the heat; now, add some more oil in the same cooker. Next, throw in chopped onions and spices like red chilli powder, pepper, coriander powder, salt as per taste, curry leaves and garam masala. Combine and then add tomato puree. Let it cook for a while. Next, add the cooked mutton and let it all cook further. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve!











For the full recipe of Kerala Chilli Mutton, click here.











Make this delicious fiery delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



