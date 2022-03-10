When we think of South Indian food, the first thing that comes to mind is idli, sambhar or dosa. While these delicacies have garnered a larger fan-following across the country, people end up with the misconception that this is all the South Indian cuisine has to offer. But that's not the case! This cuisine is filled with vibrant and exotic flavours that surprise and tantalise our taste buds. Especially in non-vegetarian dishes, South India has a variety of delicious meaty delicacies that are underrated champions of the cuisine. We have decided to shed some light on some of the most delicious mutton curries that South India has to offer.





Also Read: 7 Best South Indian Chicken Curries You Can Try At Home

5 South Indian Mutton Curries You Must Try:

1.Kerala Mutton Stew - Our Recommendation

The Kerala-style mutton stew has succulent chunks of mutton simmered in delicate southern flavours of coconut milk, curry leaves, and cinnamon. With boiled potatoes and carrots and a light hint of refreshing coconut flavours, it's a wholesome meal on its own.





Click here for the full recipe of Kerala Mutton Stew.

2.Mutton Dalcha

With gravy so rich and thick, this mutton dalcha has all our hearts. Key components - meat and chana dal - make this curry truly one of a kind. Other key ingredients that make this regal dish even more tempting are cloves, chillies, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, onion, lime, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and oil.





Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Dalcha.

3.Atthe Mutton Curry

Made completely in pure desi ghee and an iron pan, the Atthe Mutton Curry has a distinct taste and an enticing colour. The richness of the ghee seeps into the mutton pieces and make them tender and succulent. Pair it with a plate of fluffy white rice for your next indulgent spread.





Click here for the full recipe of Atthe Mutton Curry.

4.Haleem

Haleem is a rich and delectable mutton stew from Hyderabad. It is traditionally slow-cooked for many hours with ten parts of goat meat to four parts of cracked wheat in pure ghee in a copper pot oven. It is also always served with birista (crisp, fried onions), lemon and coriander as a garnishing.





Click here for the full recipe of Haleem.

5.Gongura Mutton

One of Andhra's most popular lamb dishes, this mutton curry pairs well with steamed rice as well as chapati. The dish is bursting with flavours that are a great combination of Gongura or sorrel leaves that has a sour flavour, with red chilli and mutton. A fiery extravaganza that you must try!





Click here for the full recipe of Haleem.





Try out these delicious mutton curries and tell us which South Indian mutton curry is your favourite in the comments section below!