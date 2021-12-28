If you have ever been to Kolkata, there's no way you can escape the city's iconic love affair with street food. Boasting an extensive variety of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian delights, street food fare in Kolkata shares a rich and wholesome journey of its own. With every street and every corner of the city, there's something to eat and cherish, be it classic kathi rolls, puchka, jhalmuri and more, making it a foodie's dream come true. One such delicacy is Kolkata's classic street food - egg Chowmein. This Kolkata-style egg recipe is ideal for a quick dinner or lunch. It is sure to strike a chord among both kids and adults, alike.





Filling and full of flavours, this egg chowmein recipe is filled with eggs, sauces and desi spices which make it a super wholesome treat. So, if you are wondering how to make it at home then fret not, here we bring you a super easy recipe that can get ready in just 20 mins or maybe less. So, let's get started.

Egg Chowmein Recipe: How To Make Kolkata-Style Egg Chowmein:

To begin with the recipes, you need to slice veggies like carrots, onion, capsicum and cabbage. Then, chop green chillies and garlic. Boil the noodles until they are chewy and springy. Ps: be careful not to overcook.





Heat oil in a pan, add green chillies and garlic. Then add veggies and sautee them for about 2 minutes. Now, in another pan, heat vegetable oil and scramble the egg on medium heat. Mix the scrambled eggs with veggies and add strained noodles. At last, add spices and sauces and mix well.

For a full recipe of egg chowmein, click here.





For more Kolkata street food, click here.





There you have it, try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!