The Covid situation of the country has grabbed eyeballs from across the globe. The number of active cases has been on a rise, and it is expected to rise for a few days to come until the chain of infection is broken. Many states and cities are devising techniques to fight the devastating crisis. Containing infection is of the utmost priority now, and while there is utter mayhem outside, it is advised that you do your bit by staying at home, avoiding crowded places and work on boosting your immunity naturally. The past year brought many of our treasured spices and vogue in limelight, for its immunity-boosting powers, and guess it is time to revisit the roots again. This lemon, turmeric and cumin tea could be a good addition to your diet if you are looking to rev up your immunity or cut some kilos.

(Also Read: COVID-19: 5 Diet Tips For Boosting Immunity

You should use spices correctly and in right amount for maximum benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Health benefits of lemon, turmeric and cumin:

The zesty lemon is packed with vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps fight the free radical action and is known to boost your immunity. Lemon water helps keep you hydrated, satiated and also increase your metabolism, hence it is very popular among dieters too.

Turmeric, on the other hand, is also a very good source of antioxidants. Additionally, it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. When you have a cold or sore throat, it is advised you eat more anti-inflammatory foods for comfort. Turmeric is one of the age-old remedies for healing cold, flu and sore throat.

The antioxidants, antimicrobial and antipyretic properties of cumin make it one of the most healing herbs we know of. Moreover, it is also beneficial for your digestion, which plays a key role in weight management.

(Also Read: Immunity Tips: 5 Zinc-Rich Recipes That Are Perfect For Winters)

Swap carbonated drinks with lemon water this summer

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Lemon, Turmeric And Cumin Tea To Boost Immunity:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp black pepper

Half inch ginger root

½ tsp cumin seeds

(Also Read:Black Pepper, Honey, Ginger Are Not A Remedy For Covid 19: PIB)

Method:

1. Pour two glasses of water in a vessel.

2. Add black pepper, turmeric, ginger, cumin seeds and bring it to boil.

3. Add lemon juice and let the tea steep for 5-10 minutes.

4. Strain and serve. You can also mix honey right at the end to give it a sweet flavour and also increase its nutritional value.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)