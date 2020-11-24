Immunity Tips: 5 Zinc-Rich Recipes That Are Perfect For Winters

Zinc is found in a plenty of nuts, seeds and foods

Enjoying the nip in the air? That makes two of us. The chilly weather calls for indulgence, and aren't we glad for all those loose sweatshirts and sweaters that have helped us hide that winter belly all those years? Winter is one of our most favourite seasons of all times but we also cannot ignore the risk of seasonal infections it brings along. Instances of cold, cough and flu are becoming all the more common now and we need to tweak our diet a bit to combat the same. Cold- and phlegm-inducing foods need to be replaced with warm, and energy-boosting foods. We have heard about the co-relation of vitamin C and immunity, but did you know that there's another mineral you need to load up on to ensure your immunity is in good shape?! The mineral is zinc, and you can find it in a host of foods too, along with the supplements of course.





Here are 5 of our favourite winter recipes that are packed with zinc:





1. Sesame Ladoos





Sesame or til ladoos are very common in Indian household, especially during winter and winter festivals like Sankranti. They are very easy to make and helps keep your body warm and fortified. Click here for the recipe.





2. Roasted Pumpkin seeds





Don't toss away those seeds, they are a treasure of nutrients you do not want to part with. In addition to protein and fibre, pumpkin seeds are also packed with zinc. You can roast pumpkin seeds in butter with a hint of red chilli powder, and it will make for a great snack.





3. 3-Bean Chat





This chaat comes with the goodness of not one or two, but three beans, and a whole lot of spices, tomatoes, onions. This is one eclectic fare that is actually great for all seasons. Click here for the recipe.





4. Spinach and chickpea soup





As discussed before, legumes are a potent source of zinc. They are also loaded with antioxidants that help fight dangerous, disease-causing free radical activity. Chickpea is one legume that is a blend of both health and flavour, combine it with another zinc-rich veggie like spinach and you have a winner. Click here for the recipe.





5. Almond milkshake





Almond and milk together make for a powerful zinc-rich combo. Additionally, this lush milkshake also packs the goodness of saffron and other aromatic spices like cardamom. Serve at room temperature. Click here for the recipe.





These are some of our favourite recipes this season; do share yours with us in the comments below.







