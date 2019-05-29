How To Make Low-Fat, Healthy Dal Makhani Without Makhan And Cream

Weight Loss Food: Low-Cal Dal Makhani

There are some signature dishes that are like a cog in the wheel of the vast Indian cuisine. Dal makhani is one such staple dish that is mostly popular in North India but is commonly loved and prepared all over the country. Whether you are inviting your guests for dinner or going out to eat at an Indian restaurant, Punjabi-style dal makhani has to be on the dinner table. Butter chicken or shahi paneer, any dish can be paired with the versatile dal makhani to make a wholesome meal. It is lush, creamy and super delicious. It can accompany roti, naan, rice, biryani, and enhance the taste of any meal. Although, dal makhani is considered a luxurious dish, reserved for special occasions, it is made with some of the most inexpensive ingredients - whole black lentils and red kidney beans. Whole black lentil is called sabut urad dal in Hindi and red kidney beans are rajma.





Dal makhani is made with whole black lentils or urad dal







Dal makhani is celebrated for its rich taste and creamy texture as it is made with cream and served with a splash of butter. But, those who are watching their weight have to refrain from enjoying this delicious delicacy. Well, not anymore. Here's a recipe of low-calorie, low-fat dal makhani, which offers almost the same rich flavour and taste sans butter and cream. In this extraordinary weight loss-friendly recipe, we will replace cream with milk and butter with ghee. Clarified oil or ghee has earned back its reputation of healthy oil, which can be consumed in moderation every day and it will not interfere with your weight loss goals. If you still don't buy the tenet, you can go ahead with olive oil.





Low-fat dal makhani without butter and cream







Low-Fat Dal Makhani Recipe:







Ingredients -





1 cup whole black lentil (sabut urad daal)

A handful of kidney beans (rajma)

2 onions, chopped

4-5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 inch ginger, grated

2 tomatoes, mashed

1/4 cup milk

2 green chilli, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coriander (dhania) powder

Half teaspoon turmeric powder

Half teaspoon garam masala

Salt and red pepper powder to taste

2 tablespoons ghee or olive oil











Method :





1. Soak dal and rajma with a pinch of salt overnight or at least for 6 hours before cooking.

2. Cook dal, rajma in a pressure cooker with 4 cups of water and more salt till they turn mushy.

3. Open the cooker, add milk and keep aside.

4. Heat oil in a kadhai and put cumin seeds and bay leaf. When the seeds change colour, add onions and garlic.

5. When the onions turn light brown, add tomatoes and other spices.

6. Pour some water and let the tomatoes wilt.

7. Add dal-rajma-milk concoction and mix well.

8. Let the dal cook on slow flame for 5-10 minutes.

9. Take it off the gas and pour ghee or olive oil over hot dal instead of butter.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Impress your health-conscious guests with this all new low-fat meal with dal makhani that they can relish guilt-free.















