Weight Loss: 6 Low-Calorie Indian Foods You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

Let's admit it; we have seen the word 'calories' more in weight loss-based articles, videos and print ads than our science textbooks. Calorie is a unit of energy. Whatever you eat generates energy, which is measured in calories. For weight loss you need to be extra cautious of what you add to your plate. Calories are not bad inherently; it is the kind of calories you consume that play a determining role in your weight loss journey. For instance, foods like avocado and almonds have a high calorie count, but since they are so nutritious your body benefits immensely from them. On the other hand, if you eat only junk, fried and sugary foods, you are taking empty calories. These foods are packed with so many calories that your body has no option but to store the extra calories as fat.





If you are on a weight loss diet, you should look for foods that are low in calories and high in nutrition. Now, the moment we think of quintessential Indian food, we think of all things greasy, ghee-laden or sugary. The assumption stems from various pop culture references that have led us to form a rather unfair bias against Indian food. There are plenty of Indian dishes that have a low-calorie count.











Here are some of our favourite low-calorie Indian foods you can add to your diet:







1. Idli





The fluffy south Indian marvel is actually a great addition to any weight loss diet. Since idlis are steamed and not fried, they are not laden with as many calories as you would associate with a typical deep-fried food. Idlis are fermented, which makes them good for gut and digestion. A healthy digestion is crucial for weight loss.

(Also Read: Simply Delicious: Top 5 Idli Recipes)





Low Calorie Indian Food: The fluffy south Indian marvel is actually a great addition to any weight loss diet.





2. Papad





Papad is a paper thin disc-like snack made with a lentil batter. It is a good idea to roast your papads on a tawa, instead of deep-frying them in oil. This low-calorie Indian food can be enjoyed with dal, curries and rice.





(Also Read:Lip-Smacking Ways to Use Papad: From Masala Papad to Rolls and Chaats)





Low calorie Indian foods: Papad is a paper thin disc-like snack made with a lentil batter





3. Chicken Tikka





You have seen them in dhabas, you have seen them in high-end north Indian restaurants too; chicken tikka is one of our most favourite appetisers to order when we go out! Who knew it is one of the healthiest things on a plate filled with buttery naans and greasy kormas! It is even better to make chicken tikkas at home; this way you can control the quantity of ingredients and quality of chicken. Chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein, which makes it a healthy bet for weight loss. Since chicken tikka is roasted, you manage to save a lot of calories too.





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)





Low calorie Indian foods: Since chicken tikka is roasted, you manage to save a lot of calories too.





4. Dal





Dal, cooked the right way without fattening tadkas, could prove to be an excellent protein-booster for your weight loss diet. Include a bowlful of plain moong dal in your lunch and have it with chapatis and salad every day for best results.











5. Raita/Chaas: Raita is a cooling summer staple made with yogurt, black pepper, and veggies. Curd is low in calories and high in protein. Sprucing it up with a low-calorie veggie like cucumber or lauki will further help boost your weight loss goals. You can also take a bowl of yogurt and whip yourself some filling buttermilk. Buttermilk helps fill you up, and prevents the urge to binge soon after.





Low calorie Indian foods: Raita is a cooling summer staple made with yogurt, black pepper, and veggies.





Include these low-calorie Indian foods in your diet and see the impact yourself.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









