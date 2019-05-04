5 Low-Fat Versions of Your Favourite Indian Recipes For The Weekend

The weekend is here. It's time to unwind and finally give in to the cravings you have resisted for so long. People who are on diet, often pick a day in the week where they indulge to their heart's content. That day is called a 'cheat day'. However, a cheat day does not mean you go around binging on high fat, fried and sugary foods all day. That would just undo all your efforts so far. A cheat day should essentially consist of a 'cheat meal' where you can have whatever you feel like. The rest of the day, one should ideally keep light and clean. If you are willing to experiment, there's so much more to these 'light and clean' options than salads and stews. Presenting some of our favourite desi indulgences in their low-fat avatar.





Low-Fat Indian Recipes



This Gujarati marvel is a fluffy snack which is steamed. Steamed food is touted to be a better alternative to deep fried ones, as they are laden in calories. You can have this dhokla with your evening cup of tea and enjoy a guilt-free weekend.





Did you know idli is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. Just like dhokla, idli is not fried, but it is steamed which saves you a lot of extra calories. The batter of this special idli also makes use of fibre and protein-rich oats. Both fibre and protein helps keep you satiated, thus preventing you from over-eating.







Surprised to see a butter chicken recipe in a low-fat recipe listicle? Well, do not be. Chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein. Lean protein is very essential for muscle building and weight loss. This low-fat version of your favourite Punjabi dish makes use of yogurt or curd in place of fattening cream. This rich and yummy delicacy can be enjoyed with whole wheat breads and naan.





This vrat staple can prove to be an excellent dessert option who are monitoring their sugar and fat content lately. Instead of carb-dense rice, the kheer makes use of weight-loss friendly makhana, also known as foxnuts. Serve it hot or cold as you like.













Your favourite samosa just got a gluten-free makeover and it will change the way you have viewed the triangular puff pastry so far. This lighter avatar of samosa is filled with summer favourite cucumber, peas and cashew nuts. Filling and low fat, this recipe is sure to impress.





Try these healthy alternatives this weekend and let us know which recipes you liked the most.







