Often called as the cultural capital of India, Rajasthan is renowned for its fascinating landscape, exquisite historical monuments and the amazing regional cuisine. Laden with a pool of aromatic spices and desi ghee, the food of this royal state offers a riot of flavours on your plate. From the ever so popular dal baati churma to quintessential meaty delicacies like laal maas, safed maas and more, you will find numerous culinary offerings, leaving us spoilt for choices. And the best part is that every dish in this cuisine has its own charm, making them incomparable. Indeed, there's no way a foodie can get over these delicacies. Adding to the list of plentiful meaty recipes, here we bring you one amazing entrant to the list. It is called Maas Ka Soola.

This Rajasthan's special mutton seekh kebab recipe can be an ideal option to start a main course meal. Besides, this kebab recipe is richness personified, the succulent meaty chunks are coated with spicy melange of flavours, fiery red in colour and seeped in the flavours of ghee, the dish is an instant mood-booster. We hear you, already slurping! So, without much ado, let's get started with its recipe.

Easy Mutton Kebab Recipe: How To Make Maas Ka Soola

If you are a mutton lover, trust us, this drool-worthy seekh kebab recipe is going to get you hooked! To begin with the recipe, marinate the mutton kabab with ginger and garlic paste. Keep it aside.





Once done, add all the ingredients like galawti masala, chana powder, cinnamon powder and more. Mix everything well. The final step is to skewer it in tandoor till soft & succulent.





For the full recipe of Maas Ka Soola, click here.





So, now is the time you try it at home to treat your family and friends and let us know their reactions in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!









