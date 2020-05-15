Watch: Try This Famous Rajasthani Gosht Ke Soole Recipe By Ummrao - Hotel Marriot Courtyard

Highlights Rajasthani gosht ke soole by Ummrao is a 150 year old recipe

If you happen to be someone who loves laal maas, dal bati churma and all the royal Rajasthani food, then you have come to the right place as we have a surprise for you! Going out to your favourite restaurants over the weekend and ordering your favourite dishes have become a distant dream for all. Due to lockdown, many of us are trying to replicate those dishes in our kitchen that we normally go to restaurants for. Keeping that in mind, for all the Rajasthani food lovers, here's a special recipe by Hotel Marriot Courtyard's Ummrao - Rajasthani gosht ke Soole. It is said that Ummrao serves this 150 year old recipe, undiluted and unchanged. Thanks to Chef Mukhtar Qureshi, you can now make it at home too. Take a look:





It is said that Rajasthani gosht ke soole was a popular tandoori snack of the region and was prepared during some special occasions. This appetiser dish can be a treat to your family during this phase of quarantine.





Here's A Step-By-Step Recipe Of Rajasthani Gosht Ke Soole With Ingredients And Method:

Ingredients:

300 gm mutton pieces





1 tsp Chilli Paste





1/2 tsp Yellow Chilli





1/4 tsp Saunf powder





1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder





1 tbsp Ginger garlic Paste





1/2 tsp Galawati Masala





1 tsp Roasted Chana Powder





1 tsp Almond Paste





1 tsp Brown Onion Paste





2 tbsp Yoghurt





1 tsp Goat Cheese





1 tbsp White Butter





1 tbsp Mustard Oil





1/2 tsp Malt Vinegar





1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder





1/4 tsp Clove Powder





1/2 tsp Khas khas





1/2 tsp Rose Water





1/2 tsp saffron water





Salt to taste





Method:

1. Clean and pat dry mutton pieces.





2. Rub it well with ginger garlic paste and malt vinegar.





3. Marinate it for 2-3 hours.





4. Mix all the other ingredients together and rub on the marinated mutton chunks.





5. Skewer it in tandoor till soft and succulent.





6. Serve hot with dhania lahsoon ki chutney.





You can pair Rajasthani gosht ke soole with roomali roti or naan and call for a royal treat during the weekend. Happy cooking!



















