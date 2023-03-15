Anda Rassa is a popular egg dish in Maharashtra. Packed with proteins, eggs are a great addition to any meal and can be cooked in countless ways beyond the classic omelette or scrambled eggs. One delicious option is egg curry, which involves simmering eggs in a flavorful sauce or gravy. In Maharashtra, Anda Rassa is a beloved comfort food that stands out from other egg curry recipes thanks to its use of local spices and coconut. The dish gets its rich, aromatic flavour from a blend of freshly ground masalas, which are cooked with eggs to create a heavenly aroma. The highlight of the recipe is the use of a unique paste made with these masalas. Overall, Anda Rassa is a delicious and nutritious way to enjoy the incredible versatility of eggs.





Also read: Egg Masala Recipe: The Quick And Easy Curry That's Perfect For Dinner

The dish gets its aromatic flavour from a blend of freshly ground masalas.

How To Make Maharashtrian Style Anda Rassa (Egg Curry)

Primary Steps:





Step 1: Boil 4-5 eggs. You can add eggs according to your preference.





Step 2: Make the masala paste.





Prepare masala paste in advance to save up on time. Here's how you can make it.





1. Add 1 tbsp oil to a pan and heat over low flame. Add a cinnamon stick or powder, sesame seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, mace, and cardamom. Saute till it releases an aroma.





2. Now add sliced onions, ginger, garlic, and a pinch of salt.





3. Saute it till it changes colour.





4. Add dry grated coconut and stir till it gets a beautiful golden colour.





5. Turn off the flame and add sesame seeds.





6. Once the masala is cooked. Grind it in a blender and make a thick paste of it.





Secondary Step:





The second step is preparing the Anda Rassa.





1. Heat oil in a pan and add turmeric and red chilli powder.





2. Now add the pre-made paste to the pan.





3. Mix well and sprinkle salt as per your taste.





4. When the masala releases oil, consider it cooked.





5. Add the boiled eggs to the masala and mix well. You can also use fried boiled eggs.





6. Pout in some hot water. Make sure it's not too much as the curry should be a little thick.





7. Cover the lid and let it cook on medium heat for 5-10 minutes.





8. Once cooked just give the egg curry a good mix. You can garnish it with fresh coriander or curry leaves.





For the full recipe of Maharashtrian Anda Rassa, click here.

Egg curry is a versatile dish packed with multiple health benefits.

Also read: How To Make Creamy Egg Curry: A Yummy Delight That Will Be Ready In 15 Mins





What Is The Best Combination With Anda Rassa (Egg Curry)?

1. Rice

Savour on this thick and rich egg curry with plain steamed rice. This is one of the most preferred combinations by Maharashtrians.

2. Roti

You can also have it with fluffy homemade rotis. Just take tear off a bite-size portion of roti with a big chunk of egg with masaledaar curry.

3. Parathas

The oily parathas are just perfect to have with egg curry. You can easily make this at home with pre-made roti dough.

4. Pav

Pav bread is an easy and light combination. If you don't wish to cook anymore, just dip your pavs in the curry and enjoy.





Health Benefits of Egg Curry





Egg curry is a versatile dish packed with multiple health benefits. It is a nourishing cuisine because it's packed with nutrients like proteins, calcium, good fats, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for one's overall health. Also, eggs are the only food source naturally containing Vitamin D, which is crucial for calcium absorption and bone growth. Egg whites are a great source of high-quality protein as they contain essential amino acids that all age groups require.







Try this scrumptious recipe at home and do let us know your views in the comment section below.