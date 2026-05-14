Thecha pulao is a spicy and flavourful rice dish that can be prepared in very little time, making it perfect for busy weekdays or relaxed evenings at home. This Maharashtrian-style recipe combines cooked rice with green chilli thecha, fresh spices, vegetables and soft paneer to create a comforting one-pot meal. The highlight of this pulao is its bold taste and simple cooking process. You do not need fancy ingredients or complicated steps to prepare it. Whether you are a student, working professional, or someone who enjoys quick homemade meals, thecha pulao is a satisfying dish that adds a fiery twist to everyday rice recipes.





Also Read: 6 Fool-Proof Tips To Make Perfect Maharashtrian Thecha At Home

What Makes This Pulao Special

Thecha pulao stands out for its spicy green chilli flavour and smoky garlic aroma.

Unlike regular pulao, it offers a bold and authentic Maharashtrian taste in every bite.

It is quick to prepare and uses simple ingredients easily available at home.

The mix of thecha, rice and paneer creates a filling and flavour-packed meal.

This dish is perfect for those who enjoy spicy, simple and homemade food.

How To Make Thecha Pulao

Making thecha pulao is simple and requires minimal preparation. Fresh or leftover rice works well for this recipe. The spicy thecha mixture blends easily with vegetables and paneer, creating a rich and delicious flavour within minutes.





Also Read: How To Make Creamy And Spicy Thecha Butter At Home





Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

2 tablespoons green chilli thecha

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1 small potato, diced

1/2 cup paneer cubes

2 tablespoons peanuts

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Salt as required

Fresh coriander for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe

1. Prepare the Tempering





Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and peanuts. Let them crackle and turn crunchy.





2. Cook the Vegetables





Add chopped onions, tomatoes and potatoes. Sauté until the vegetables turn soft and lightly golden.





3. Add Paneer and Thecha





Add paneer cubes and cook lightly for a minute. Then mix in the green chilli thecha so the flavours blend well with the vegetables and paneer.





4. Combine the Rice





Add cooked rice and gently mix so the masala coats each grain evenly without breaking it.





5. Adjust the Seasoning





Add salt if required and cook on low flame for two more minutes to let the flavours come together.





6. Garnish and Serve





Switch off the heat and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with curd or papad on the side.





Thecha pulao is a quick, spicy and satisfying dish that blends strong flavours with easy cooking, making it perfect for a fuss-free meal at home.