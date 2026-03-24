Butter has become one of the most fun ingredients to experiment with, and today it comes in endless flavours. From garlic butter to chilli butter to herb-infused versions, each one adds its own twist to everyday meals. It is the kind of ingredient that effortlessly lifts a dish and makes even simple food feel special. With so many creative variations already out there, it is natural to wonder what else can be mixed in to make butter even more exciting. That is where the idea of adding thecha comes in, bringing a spicy and vibrant punch to the familiar spread. The recipe was recently shared by the Instagram page _naman_gulati.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a spicy Maharashtrian condiment made by crushing green chillies, garlic and salt together. It has a bold, fiery flavour and is usually served fresh. Traditionally made using a mortar and pestle, it adds heat and punch to any meal.





Also Read: 5 Homemade Flavoured Butters That Will Elevate Your Morning Toast

What Can You Enjoy Thecha Butter With?

Thecha butter pairs well with hot parathas, rotis and toast. You can also spread it on grilled corn, use it as a dip for snacks or melt it over roasted vegetables for extra flavour. It works beautifully anywhere you want a spicy, buttery kick.

What Butter Is Best For Making This Butter?

Unsalted butter works best because it lets the flavours of the thecha shine through. Make sure the butter is softened at room temperature so it blends smoothly. Cold butter won't mix well and may leave lumps.

How Long Can You Store Thecha Butter?

You can store thecha butter in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week. For longer storage, freeze it in small portions. The flavour stays fresh, and the spices remain strong.

Is Thecha Extremely Spicy?

Thecha is naturally spicy because it's made mainly with chillies. However, you can adjust the heat by reducing the number of chillies or mixing in more butter or curd. The flavour remains lively even when toned down.

Can You Make Thecha Without Garlic?

Yes, you can prepare thecha without garlic if you prefer. Simply use chillies, salt and a little oil. The taste will be slightly different, but it still retains its spicy, rustic charm.

How To Make Thecha Butter | Thecha Butter Recipe

To begin, heat some ghee in a pan and add a handful of peanuts. Next, add green chilli and garlic cloves, and saute for a few seconds until they release their aroma. Transfer everything to a mortar and pestle. Crush well, then add coriander leaves along with salt and a pinch of sugar. Mix nicely and squeeze in a little lemon juice. Combine again. Finally, fold this flavourful thecha into soft butter and mix until smooth.





Also Read: 6 Fool-Proof Tips To Make Perfect Maharashtrian Thecha At Home

Watch the full video below:

So, if you love thecha, this buttery twist is the perfect way to enjoy it in a whole new form.