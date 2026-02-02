There is something incredibly satisfying about a fresh, fiery thecha made at home. The burst of green chillies, the nuttiness of peanuts and the aroma of garlic come together to create a condiment that wakes up any meal. Traditionally made in Maharashtrian homes, thecha is rustic, punchy and wonderfully simple, yet getting the perfect balance of flavour and heat can feel like an art. Many people struggle to get the right texture or often end up burning the ingredients. The good news is that with a few mindful steps, you can recreate this spicy favourite exactly the way it is meant to be. Whether you enjoy it with bhakri, dal-chawal, parathas or as a quick flavour booster, mastering thecha at home is easier than you think.





Essential Tips To Make Perfect Thecha At Home

1. Use Fresh, Firm Green Chillies

Green chillies are the soul of a good thecha, so freshness makes a world of difference. Choose chillies that are firm and glossy, as these offer brighter heat and cleaner flavour. Mixing hotter and milder chillies lets you control the spice level with ease. Fresh chillies also pound better, helping you achieve that coarse, rustic texture thecha is known for. You'll immediately taste the freshness in every bite.

2. Do Not Skip Roasting The Ingredients

Roasting the chillies, garlic and peanuts enhances their flavour and reduces their raw sharpness. A light roast also helps release natural oils, giving your thecha a deeper, richer profile. Make sure to roast on medium heat so nothing burns, as burnt chillies can turn thecha bitter. Even a quick dry roast can transform the overall taste. This small step adds a delicious smoky aroma too.

3. Pound Instead Of Blending For Authentic Texture

Traditional thecha gets its signature texture from being pounded, not ground. Using a mortar and pestle keeps the mixture chunky and uneven, which is exactly how it should be. If you use a blender, pulse very lightly to avoid turning it into a paste. The charm of thecha lies in its coarse, rustic consistency. Pounding also helps the flavours meld naturally.

4. Balance Heat With Crunchy Peanuts

Peanuts add body, richness and a welcome crunch that balances the sharp heat of the chillies. Roast them until golden to bring out their nuttiness. When pounded with the other ingredients, they help thicken the thecha and soften the spice hit. You can adjust the amount of peanuts depending on how thick or crunchy you prefer your thecha. They also make the condiment more filling and satisfying.

5. Season Only After Tasting

Chillies vary greatly in their spice levels, so always taste your thecha before seasoning. Add salt and lemon juice only after the mixture is pounded and combined. This helps you avoid overseasoning and keeps the flavours bright and vibrant. A dash of lemon adds freshness and lifts the overall taste beautifully. Remember, thecha should taste bold but balanced.





6. Use Hot Oil For The Final Tempering

A spoonful of hot oil poured over the finished mixture elevates the flavour instantly. Groundnut oil works best for authenticity, but any neutral oil can be used. The hot oil enhances the aroma of garlic and chillies, binding everything together into a cohesive mix. This step also helps preserve thecha for longer. A light tempering gives it that restaurant-style finish.





With these simple but effective tips, you can create a spicy, vibrant and perfectly textured thecha that brings a burst of flavour to every meal.