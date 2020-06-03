How To Make Mixed Fruit Custard At Home This Summer

Highlights Summers come loaded with many nutritious foods

You can make a range of desserts using summer fruits

A custard is super easy to prepare at home

The sweltering heat is here to test our patience for a good amount of time, and the least we can do is to take all precautions and try to have some fun while we can. Indians share a unique love-hate relationship with summers; as much as we detest the blazing weather, the sheer joy of digging into our favourite ice-creams, milkshakes and desserts is also unparalleled.





One of our most favourite summers treats of all times is a fresh fruit custard. We can down a cup anytime of the day, and once you realise just about how easy it is to make one at home - you would be making it a little more than often.





(Also Read: Summer Diet: How To Prepare Refreshingly Delicious Pink Lemonade At Home)





Recipe Video: Mixed Fruit Custard:







This recipe of mixed fruit custard posted on NDTV Food is the ideal way to beat the heat. The best bit about the recipe is that you get to decide the fruits you want to add in your custard! In this recipe, we have used grapes, apples and strawberries - you can use some fruits of your own (think: berries, bananas: mangoes). These fruits are added in a gelatinous mix of milk, cream, sugar and egg yolks. The dessert also has an aromatic hint of cardamom and vanilla essence, if for some reason you do not have it at home- you can rule these out.

(Also Read: Summer Special: 6 Desi And Regional Vegetarian Recipes You Must Try This Season)





Try this delectable recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!









