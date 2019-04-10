Summer Special: 6 Desi And Regional Vegetarian Recipes You Must Try This Season

Highlights Summer comes with a wealth of seasonal fruits and veggies

Summer is the season of long days that seem to stretch on, making us all dream about pool parties or vacations in cold places. Summer also brings with it the opportunity to make use of numerous seasonal vegetables and fruits that have a wealth of nutrition and taste. Cooking enthusiasts and chefs especially love summer for the treasure trove of tastes and flavours to experiment with. From summer melons to berries and delicious summer vegetables, food enthusiasts have a lot to work with when it comes to cooking. Indians have a long history of cooking summer vegetables like brinjals, bottle gourd, cucumbers, pumpkin etc. From curries to dry subzis, raitas, drinks and salads, summer vegetables can be consumed in a number of different ways.





This summer, we are celebrating the amazing and nutritious range of vegetables that are available to us in the Indian subcontinent. Following is a list of recipes with popular Indian summer vegetables as the stars of the dishes. Lauki ki yakhni is a recipe where the light and healthy bottle gourd is elevated in taste by cooking it in yummy curd gravy. Khatta meetha kaddu or sour and sweet pumpkin subzi can be enjoyed with chapatis and parathas, while Pulissery is a cucumber and buttermilk dish, prepared in Kerala. Hyderabadi baingan and khatte baigan are prepared with the stellar brinjal that is rich in fibre, potassium and calcium. Okra or bhindi is another summer vegetable that Indians love to cook with and the given recipe combines the cooling effects of curd with the nutrition of bhindi.

Summer Special: Lauki is a popular desi vegetable





Summer Special Recipes: 6 recipes celebrating desi summer vegetables-

Bored of eating lauki? This recipe will rescue your taste buds from monotony. The added creamy goodness of curd and malai, and the flavours of a range of spices including fennel seeds, cardamom etc. makes this dish truly unique and one that can fit a simple weekday dinner or a festive weekend house party.





Pumpkin is low in calories and rich in a slew of minerals, vitamins and essential nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamin A, potassium etc. This recipe adds the sweet sourness of tamarind pulp, along with spices like cumin, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds etc. This one is a delightful vegetarian preparation that will liven up your summer meals.





Buttermilk is India's preferred drink to cool down with during summers and this Keralan recipe combines cucumbers with buttermilk in a delicious gravy, flavoured with coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. This one is a must-try during summers.





This brinjal curry will leave your guests wanting for more. Whole and small brinjals are shallow-fried in spices and then cooked in a delicious gravy made with peanuts and sesame seeds. Hyderabadi baingan is a unique way to prepare the amazing brinjal.





Summer Special: Hyderabadi baingan





Khatte baingan or chok wangun is a Kashmiri vegetarian preparation that is prepared by deep-frying and then cooking it in a unique mix of spices. If you're bored of preparing baingan bharta, then this will give you a delicious break.





Ever cooked okra in curd? This recipe has a delicious summer twist that no one will be able to say no to. This is a popular Hyderabadi preparation that will give your lunch and dinner subzi a quirky spin.





Eating seasonal can help you load up on a number of essential nutrients and nourish your body to prepare it for the weather. Try these delicious regional summer vegetable recipes to give yourself and your family a taste of seasonal nutrition.







