How To Make No-Bake, Eggless Chocolate Tart With Just 5 Ingredients!

We don't know about you, but each time we are confused which dessert to pick in a bakery, we go for the most chocolate-y one. Chocolate never disappoints, chocolate is also a hit across all ages. Chocolate's versatility is also another reason why we adore it so much. Be it cookies or cakes, mousse, pancakes or pies - chocolate works well in any dessert. One of our all-time favourite chocolate desserts is a chocolate tart. Crusty tart made with crushed biscuits crowned with silky chocolate ganache is easily one of the most irresistible desserts in our opinion. You would be surprised to know just how easy it is to make at home too! All you need are some basic ingredients and some patience if you do not intend to bake it. But trust us, the wait is worth it all! Besides, it is ideal for days when your oven is out of order. So what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe!





No-Bake Eggless Chocolate Tart Recipe:

Ingredients





20 medium sized chocolate cookies

5 tablespoon of butter (melted)

1 cup of coarsely chopped semi-sweet dark chocolate

1 cup of coarsely chopped milk chocolate

1 cup of heavy cream

Method:





1. Take a food processor and grind chocolate cookies into small bits. Transfer the crumbs into a mixing bowl, add the butter and make a nice, slightly sticky mixture. Place this mixture carefully on a tart pan (you can take an inch-deep glass tray, or plate too, but make sure you grease it well or use parchment paper). Set the mixture well along the base and edge, using a spoon for a shapely crust. Place it in the fridge for about 45 minutes.





2. Now for the ganache, take a large mixing bowl and add the chocolate chunks. To these, add hot, heavy cream, gradually. Start stirring it using a whisk until you get a silky smooth ganache. Do not pour a lot of cream, and make sure the cream is hot.





3. Pour the ganache gently on top of the chilled crust, you can also add some almonds, cherries or walnuts after you are done pouring the ganache (optional).





4. Put the tart tray in the refrigerator for at least four hours.





4. Take out the no-bake chocolate tart from the fridge, cut yourself a big piece and enjoy!





Try this yummy chocolate dessert recipe at home and let us know how you liked it!








