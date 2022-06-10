The simplicity of South Indian food has us enticed since the beginning of time. Even though South Indian cooking requires a range of ingredients and spices, the tastes always seem to be so amazing. That's maybe also why every time, when most of us can't decide what to have, we just opt for dosas, vada, idli, and other dishes. While these dishes must be your staple, how about giving a chance to the humble appes?! Appes are a popular breakfast or evening snack in South Indian households. They are soft in the middle and crispy on the exterior. These crispy dumplings go well with chutney, sambar, or a chicken stew. Traditionally made with rice batter, this recipe sees many substitutes, like this oats appe!





(Also Read: South Indian Recipes: 5 Fried South Indian Snacks That Are Perfect For Every Season)





As the name suggests, this appe recipe is made with oats making it healthier. We have also used some chopped vegetables in this dish to amp up its taste. If you wish to, you can add some leftover vegetables from last night and use them in a completely new dish. Here, you can adjust the flavours as per your preference. We highly suggest you pair these appes with green chutney to add an extra zing! The best part about this dish is that it only takes 20 minutes to prepare. So, without further ado, let us check out this yummy recipe.

Oats Appe Recipe: Here's How To Make Oats Appe

First, take soaked urad dal and grind it till smooth. To this, add powdered oats with salt, red chilli powder, and pepper. Mix this and add chopped onion, carrot, and capsicum. Combine this well. Then take the appa maker and grease it. Drop a spoonful of this batter into the greased pan and let it cook. Then flip and cook from another side. Once brown and crisp, take it out and serve!





(Also Read: Sooji Appam, Besan Dosa And More: 7 South Indian Recipes You Can Make In 20 Mins)





For the full recipe of these delicious and healthy oats appe, click here.





Make this yummy delight for a nutritious breakfast. Let us know how it turned out for you in the comments below.

