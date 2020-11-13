South Indian Recipes: 5 Fried South Indian Snacks That Are Perfect For Every Season

There are many kinds of fried snacks from South India that has all our heart

As more and more people around the worlds are turning their gaze on Indian food, looks like we can finally break out of stereotypes. Indian food has created waves for its richness and flavours. Very few people understand spices as well as us, and now we are on the world map for our versatility too. From North to South, East to West, our snacks are finally getting the recognition they deserve and we are here for it. In this story, we handpicked five of our favourite fried South Indian snacks that are perfect for every season. Be it a festive gathering, or a lazy weekend, these snacks never cease to impress.





Here Are Recipes Of 5 Fried South Indian Snacks We Love:





1. Medhu Vada Recipe

This fried, savoury doughnut is so spongy, it is unbelievable! Medhu vada is inarguably one of the most famous vadas of all the vada that we know, and it goes best with coconut chutney, tomato chutney and sambhar. Click here for the recipe.











2. Murukku Recipe

This crispy snack is as popular for its taste, as it is for its unique coiled shape. It is either made of rice flour or all-purpose flour, you can experiment and make it with ragi and other healthier flours as well. Click here for the recipe.

Murukku is a crispy South Indian snack





3. Banana Chips Recipe

You saw this coming, didn't you? Banana chips are one of our all-time favourite snacks. Don't' believe us, try keeping a packet in our vicinity and watch it vanish in seconds. We also love how incredibly easy it is to make at home, try this recipe and thank us later. Click here for the recipe.





Banana chips are very easy to make





4. Chicken 65 Recipe

This crispy, and fiery chicken appetizer has many star qualities. It is loaded with spices, but it does not feel very heavy on tummy. It has a perfect semi-dry consistency that makes it an ideal starter, and did we tell you how easy it is to make at home! Try it yourself. Click here for the recipe.





Chicken 65 is a fiery South Indian recipe



5.Punugulu Recipe

Punugulu, also known as Punukkulu, is a common street food of Andhra Pradesh. These tiny, fried, rice dumplings are popular for its crisp exterior and spongy, soft interior. You can pair it with chutney of your choice and sambhar. Click here for recipe.





Here are some of our favourite South Indian snacks. Did we miss out on yours? Do write to us in the comments section below.









