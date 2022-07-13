





On a busy workday, we foodies have the desire to reward ourselves with delicious food for all the hard work we do throughout the day! We crave delicious dishes like pizza and pasta, but we don't want to spend money thinking we are bound to eat out on the weekend. The next best option is to prepare our favourite foods at home. But making pasta can be tiresome after the office, right? Not anymore! We found a recipe that shall help you make chicken pasta at home using just one pot! This one-pot pasta recipe shall help you make red sauce chicken pasta for a quick mid-week indulgence











One-pot recipes have become the latest cooking fad! The convenience of preparing a meal without having to spend a lot of time in the kitchen is what makes one-pot meals so appealing. With this recipe, you shall be able to make restaurant-style chicken pasta in just 30 minutes. No need to prepare the sauce and boil the pasta separately; all can be done in one pot without any hard work.





One-Pot Chicken Pasta Recipe: How To Make Chicken Pasta In One Pot

Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté chicken till it loses moisture. Season it with pepper and salt. Add chopped onion and garlic. Once the onion is translucent, add Italian seasoning, parsley, broth, tomatoes, and cream, and bring it to a boil. Add the raw pasta and let the pasta cook in the broth. Add more broth, if needed, to cook the boiled pasta. Garnish the pasta with parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese and mix it well. The one-pot chicken pasta is ready!

















Click here for the step-by-step recipe for One-Pot Chicken Pasta.











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious chicken pasta at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills! Do tell us how you liked it in the comments section below.