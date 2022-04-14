You can attend any party, event, occasion, even wedding, and the one thing we will surely find on the menu is spring roll. Spring roll is one of our all-time favourite snacks. It's fried, crunchy, packed with veggies and has indulgence written all over it. Just a bit into these crisp delights, and it almost feels like heaven. However, when it comes to making this dish at home, that's where most of us get stuck. Spring rolls have many different kinds of fillings. You can make them with noodles, veggies, chicken and even mutton. And that's not all; these crisp delights can also be, at times, tricky to make since the spring roll dough can be a little tough to make. However, if you are attempting to make this dish at home, today we bring you an easy filling and a way with which this yummy Indo Chinese snack will be ready in time.





(Also Read: Cooking Tips: 3 Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Crispy Spring Rolls)

Spring rolls can come in many shapes and forms.

In this quick and easy spring roll recipe, the highlight of the dish is onion and spring onions. However, we also make use of other veggies such as tomatoes and bell pepper. It also has cheese in it for an extra element of surprise! Sounds delicious, doesn't it?! This tasty dish can be served with a side of sweet and spicy chilli dip or a garlic mayo dip. Check out the full recipe below:

Onion Spring Rolls Recipe: Here's How To Make Onion Spring Rolls

In a hot pan, add a dash of olive oil, in which you can add the spring onions, green bell peppers and ginger. Give it a good toss. Add balsamic vinegar to deglaze and put in another bowl. Blend the sun-dried tomatoes with breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Add some chopped chives and onions and combine. Mix with the spring onions and bell peppers. In a small bowl, make cornflour paste and brush it on a spring roll sheet. Roll the spring roll into a long cylindrical shape and deep fry till crispy!





For the full recipe of onion spring rolls, click here.





Try out this amazing and easy spring roll recipe today, and let us know how you liked its taste.