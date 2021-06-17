Indians love desi Chinese and there are no two ways about it. Chilli chicken to hakka noodles and more, we get wide variety of scrumptious recipes that make us fall for Indo-Chinese cuisine over and over again. So much so that this desi Chinese cuisine has become an integral part of our food culture today. Looking around, you will find desi Chinese available everywhere- from the fanciest of the restaurants to the roadside food trucks. And one of the most popular dishes among all is spring roll.





Deep fried thin layer of flour with chicken or veg stuffing inside - spring roll tastes delicious. But the maida and oil in the recipe often makes people avoid this decadent dish. This is why, we found a recipe that will give the classic spring roll a healthy makeover. Yes, you heard us.





Also Read: Quick Snack: How To Make Kurkure Veg Spring Rolls At Home

Here's sooji spring roll recipe that is healthy, tasty and perfect for guilt-free snacking. Let's take a look at the recipe.

How To Make Sooji Spring Roll | Sooji Spring Roll Recipe:

Step 1. Take sooji in a bowl and add curd and salt to it.





Step 2. Mix everything together with some water and make a dosa-like batter. Keep aside.





Step 3. Take oil in a pan and add ginger-garlic paste to it. Cook for a while.





Step 4. Add capsicum, carrots and cook.





Step 5. Add boiled and mashed potatoes, some salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, chaat masala, coriander leaves. Cook for 2 minutes.





Step 6. Now, heat a tawa and add sooji batter to it. Spread it on the tawa. Cook till it turns slightly brown.





Step 7. Now, stuff vegetables in it, roll and cut into pieces.





And yummy sooji spring roll is ready to be relished, with some ketchup by the side.





What are you waiting for? Make it today and treat yourself with a yummy snack.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header section.