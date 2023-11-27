In the heart of India, where culture and cuisine converge, Allahabad, now Prayagraj, boasts a unique culinary gem known as Allahabadi Tehri. This aromatic rice dish, brimming with the flavours of spices and wholesome vegetables, is a staple in the region. Beyond its delicious appeal, Allahabadi Tehri carries a rich history that reflects the culinary traditions of Uttar Pradesh, making it a cherished dish for locals and a delightful discovery for food enthusiasts.

Also Read: Use Leftover Dal-Chawal To Make Restaurant-Style Sambhar And Medu Vada

What is the origin of tehri?

Allahabadi Tehri traces its roots to the vibrant kitchens of Uttar Pradesh. Legend has it that Tehri emerged as a vegetarian alternative to the renowned mutton biryani during the Nawabi era, when meat was scarce. Over time, this fragrant rice dish became a symbol of the region's culinary prowess, marrying indigenous flavours with a touch of Mughal influence.

What is the difference between biryani and tehri?

Biryani and Tehri, both cherished rice dishes in Indian cuisine, diverge in their composition and cooking methods. Biryani is a flavourful concoction of spiced rice layered with marinated meat, offering a rich and aromatic experience. In contrast, Tehri, rooted in vegetarian traditions, showcases an array of colourful vegetables, creating a wholesome and aromatic one-pot meal. While both dishes share the art of infusing rice with spices, the absence of meat in Tehri distinguishes it as a vegetarian alternative. Additionally, Biryani often involves a layered cooking technique, while Tehri is typically prepared using the one-pot method, exemplifying the diversity within Indian rice-based culinary delights.

Also Read: Fried Rice, Pulao and Tehri: 5 Rice Dishes You Can Make From Leftover Vegetables

Allahabdi tehri is a popular rice dish in India.

How To Make The Perfect Allahabadi Tehri I Allahabadi Tehri Recipe:

Begin by frying golden brown potatoes in mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed pan, infusing them with a delightful crispiness. In a pressure cooker, create a flavour base with bay leaves, cinnamon, black peppercorns, cloves, and both black and green cardamoms. Saute these aromatic spices along with chopped onions until they release their rich flavours. Introduce ginger, garlic, and green chillies to the mix, stirring to enhance the aroma. Add a blend of cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, hing water, and salt for a fragrant and flavourful spice profile. Incorporate a colourful medley of vegetables such as carrots, cauliflower, beans, peas, and fried potatoes. Add curd, coriander leaves, and rice to the mixture, gently stirring to ensure the rice absorbs the essence of the spices and vegetables.





Pour in vegetable stock and pressure cook the Tehri for a single whistle. Finish by garnishing the Allahabadi Tehri with fresh coriander leaves, presenting a visually appealing and irresistibly aromatic dish ready to be savoured.





Click here for the complete recipe for Allahabadi Tehri.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Allahabadi Tehri:

1. Take care of spice level:

The magic of Tehri lies in the artful balance of spices. Experiment with the spice quantities to tailor the dish to your taste preferences. Adjusting the heat from green chillies and the warmth from cinnamon can make all the difference.

2. Pick the right vegetable mix:

Ensure your vegetable selection is diverse, both in colour and texture. This not only enhances the visual appeal but also contributes to a well-rounded flavour profile. Consider seasonal variations for optimal freshness.

3. Rice Selection:

Choose a long-grain rice variety like Basmati for that quintessential Tehri texture. Rinse the rice thoroughly to remove excess starch, preventing a sticky consistency.

4. Oil Infusion:

Mustard oil adds an authentic touch to Allahabadi Tehri. Heat it until it reaches a smoking point when frying potatoes for a distinctive flavour. In the pressure cooker, the oil-infused spices create a flavorful base.

5. Resting Period:

Allow the Tehri to rest after cooking. This resting period lets the flavours meld and intensify, creating a more harmonious and delicious dish.





With the tantalising aroma that wafts from the kitchen, the delightful Allahabadi tehri encapsulates the essence of Indian cuisine, inviting all to savour its flavours.

