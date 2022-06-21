Despite planning out what groceries we may need in the week, at times, we somehow are left with a variety of vegetables left to be consumed. A handful of beans, an aloo, half a floret of gobhi, two or three onions, this assorted variety of vegetables are not enough to make a particular sabzi, yet we can't just waste them by letting them rot in the fridge! We have a delicious solution to this problem! Why not whip some wholesome one-pot rice meals with the leftover veggies? If you are wondering how, then don't worry, we have got your back. We have shortlisted the recipes for some comforting and delicious rice dishes you can make from leftover vegetables.











5 Comfort Rice Dishes Recipes You Can Make From Leftover Vegetables

1. Jungli Pulao







Jungli Pulao is an Anglo-Indian dish that personifies comfort and taste, made in the simplest way with the most basic ingredients. This mish-mash of a dish is warm, filling, and just what you need when you are looking for some low-effort decadence on your plate.











Click here for the full recipe for Jungli Pulao.





2. Allahabadi Tehri

It is a one-pot meal that has its roots in the Awadhi cuisine. This dish is marked by its bright yellow colour and aromatic spices that are added to plain rice for flavour. Delicious and effortless tehri is a delightful meal that you can cook in no time.











Click here for the full recipe for Allahabadi Tehri.

3. Veg Fried Rice







Spicy fried rice is one Indo-Chinese dish we will always be grateful for. Not only does it add a zing of flavour to our meal but it also complements the tempting gravy dish served alongside. The combination of spicy rice with a delectable selection of the choicest veggies is a recipe that just couldn't go wrong.











Click here for the full recipe for Veg Fried Rice.





4. Vegetable Pulao







It's a super easy one-pot meal that is ready in 30 minutes. All you need is a pressure cooker to assemble a mix of vegetables, spices and rice in. Put the lid on and forget about it until the whistle blows. Could anything be easier than this? We think not.











Click here for the full recipe for Vegetable Pulao.





5. Masala Vegetable Khichdi







From crunchy carrots to refreshing matar and the delicious gobhi, every single of these vegetables can be added to this masala vegetable khichdi to enhance the taste and health quotient of the dish by doubles!











Click here for the full recipe for Masala Vegetable Khichdi.







Make these rice dishes with leftover veggies and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!



