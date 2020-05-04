How To Make Pickled Cucumber: A Sweet And Sour Summer Pickle That Your Kids Would Love

Cucumber is mostly enjoyed raw, especially in salads.

The summer is upon us - the season of longer days, sunshine, sharbats and all the lovely summer fruits. There are many aspects of summer that makes it memorable despite the scorching heat. For instance, cucumber, cooling and crunchy, this veggie is a treasure trove of vital minerals and vitamins. It is enriched with vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese and vitamin A. In addition to that, it is also a good source of digestion-friendly fibres. However, the most noteworthy characteristic of cucumber is its high water content. Did you know that 95 percent of cucumber is just water! It is counted among some of the best alkaline foods.





Alkaline food helps soothe your digestive tract, and also keep your tummy light. Cucumber is also famed for its weight loss benefits. The summer veggie is so low in calories that it is also counted among the 'negative calorie foods'. According to the negative calorie theory, there are some foods that are so low in calories that it takes more energy (calories) to digest them, than what the food inherently contains.





Cucumber is mostly enjoyed raw, especially in salads. But there are many more delightful ways to consume chomp on the veggie. For instance, this pickled cucumber. It is so easy to make at home that you can try this out today. All need is a jar, some small cucumber, carrots, vinegar, salt, some sugar and black pepper powder. You have to throw scraped cucumber, carrot in a jar full of water and let it stand overnight. Drain next morning and boil the veggies again with vinegar, black pepper and bring it to boil. These pickled cucumbers are an ideal blend of sweet and sour. If you want, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the pickle. They will surely make for an ideal accompaniment for your dinner, and evening snacks. We are sure, even your kids would enjoy this unique pickle.







Here is the step-by-step tutorial of how to make pickled cucumber at home.







Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Also, tell us what are some of your most favourite cucumber preparations of all time.







