Let's admit, a spicy plate of chaat has all our hearts. Flavourful tikka, papdi etc paired with aloo, chutney, masala and sev, chaat spells indulgence. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that chaat defines the street food culture of India. And if you dive in deep, you would find varieties of chaat across India. We have papdi chaat, dahi bhalla, basket chaat, samosa chaat and the list goes on. Each of these dishes add a burst of flavours to our palate. The best part is, you can go as creative as you want with a chaat recipe. All you need to do is switch a few ingredients and make it unique and as per your palate. One such recipe that wins our heart is chole tikka chaat.





Also Read: From Dal Aloo Tikki To Chole Aloo Tikki: 5 Yummy Aloo Tikki Recipes That Will Tingle Your Tastebuds





You must be wondering what is chole tikka chaat?! So let us explain it for you. It is a classic Punjabi dish where we mix spicy chole with crispy aloo tikka to prepare this delicacy. And of course, it is topped with chutney, onion and more to elevate the flavours. Doesn't it sound oh-so-delicious? What if we say you can make it at home too? That's right. Here we bring you the recipe to make chole tikka chaat at home. And guess what? You can use the leftover pindi chole to prepare the dish. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get going.

Punjabi Chole Tikki Chaat Recipe | How To Make Chole Tikka Chaat:

How to make spicy chole for chole tikki chaat?

Start with soaking the kabuli chana in water. Keep it overnight. Then cook it with cumin, coriander garam masala, black pepper, ginger and other spices. Click here for the pindi chole recipe.

How to make tikka for chole tikka chaat?

Then, prepare a kurkure aloo tiki to add to the dish. We have the classic aloo tikka recipe for you. Click here.

How to imli ki chutney?

A perfect condiment to add to your chaat, imli ki chutney can easily be made at home. All you need is - imli, gud, red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt and common salt. You can also pair it with samosa, kachori and other fried food. Click here for the recipe.

How to prepare chole tikka chaat?

Start with smashing aloo tikka on a plate.

Add chole to it. Drizzle imli chutney, green chutney on the top.

Add roasted jeera masala, chopped onion, green chilli and coriander leaves and serve.

Try this classic Punjabi chaat this weekend and let us know how you liked it.



